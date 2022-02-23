Emporia has the opportunity to apply for grant money to fund sidewalk expansion projects in the city.
Daphne Mertens, representing Healthier Lyon County and the Multi-Use Path Planning Board, approached the city commission Wednesday morning regarding the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program.
According to the KDOT website, the program “provides funding for a variety of alternative transportation projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities; infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation; projects that enhance safety and mobility; improve the scenic or environmental, or archaeological assets in our state; Safe Routes to School projects; and others.”
While HLC and MUPP are not eligible to apply for the KDOT TA grant, Mertens said that the city is and requested that the city do so because “there’s a lot of money to be had and a lot of projects we can do with it.”
Mertens proposed two projects to the city commission.
The first was a sidewalk expansion project at the 12th Avenue and Burlingame Road housing addition near the Trusler Sports Complex connection.
“We did do that Safe Routes to Healthy Food infrastructure in front of Dillons; we added some sidewalks, we added crosswalks,” Mertens said. “This is really going to connect that area to this area.”
She also said that the project would be a “win-win” for Abundant Harvest and the Emporia Rescue Mission as well as the apartment complexes and the retirement home in that area.
The cost estimate for that project is around $124,000. Other possible projects in that area include a wider sidewalk, a bike lane or an LCAT stop.
The second project Mertens proposed involved a sidewalk expansion connecting Lincoln Street to the Four Seasons apartment complex along the north side of Jones Park.
“The MUPP board, we’ve had residents bring this to us many times,” she said. “They don’t feel safe there. It’s a great place to be able to walk, run or bike. It’s an active place. However, if you’re dodging traffic or having to jump into a ditch on the north side, then you don’t really feel safe.”
The estimated cost for that project would be approximately $208,808, depending on the variables selected. Another alternative would be to extend the project all the way to Prairie Street.
Mertens was confident that the city would receive the grant, saying that “KDOT wants to give Emporia money, so I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
If awarded the grant, the projects would require a 25% local cash match. However, Mertens explained that because HLC had been admitted to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathway to a Healthy Kansas program that provides up to $100,000 in multi-modal transportation, that funding could count as the local cash match.
The commissioners expressed interest in the grant and directed Mertens to move forward with the application process.
In other business, the commission authorized the application for a base grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce to help fund parking improvements, power line relocation and waterline improvements in Industrial Park III as well as infrastructure construction for the Kretsinger housing addition.
“It has a required 25% match for the total overall project; however, there’s going to be several entities that … are going to meet that match,” said Garrett Nordstrom of Governmental Assistance Services.
The estimated cost of the project is $8,358,496, meaning the local match will need to be $2,089,624.
Nordstrom said that with housing developments, construction costs can count as local matches.
The commission also heard from Flint Hills Technical College president Caron Daugherty regarding the opportunity to partner with the college to fund an e-sports program.
Daugherty explained that other similar technical colleges with e-sports programs have found them to be an effective way to recruit and retain students and that among the 94 FHTC students surveyed, the majority expressed interest in an e-sports program.
She proposed a 5-year commitment in which the city would invest a total of $266,700 to help with the startup and maintenance of the program.
The commission was generally amenable to the idea, although there was some concern regarding where in the city’s budget those dollars would come from.
Commissioner Rob Gilligan said that he thought the partnership could be funded through the city’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
“The goal is to come out of the pandemic is to come out of the pandemic and encourage development and recovery,” he said. “Higher ed has significantly been affected by the pandemic: enrollment numbers shifting, audience growth shifting. I would argue that could be very successful. This is an eligible expense within those funds. Those are one-time dollars we have.”
The commission also:
Heard from Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains regarding an update to the city’s sponsorship application for events.
Heard from city attorney Christina Montgomery and police chief Ed Owens regarding the city’s common consumption policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.