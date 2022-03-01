The Northern Heights and Chase County girls basketball teams both advanced in their 2A sub-state bracket Monday night, setting up a semifinal matchup between the two.
The No. 1 Wildcats cruised past winless No. 8 Bishop Seabury at home 47-19. Aubrey Hinrichs led Northern Heights with 14 points while Makenna French had 11. The Wildcats improved to 15-5.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Chase County won at No. 4 Maranatha Christian Academy 39-26, moving to 9-11.
The Wildcats and the Bulldogs will play in a semifinal matchup at Lyndon at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
On the boys side, No. 3 Chase County will host No. 6 Maranatha Christian Academy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday while No. 7 Northern Heights will play at No. 2 Mission Valley in a pair of 2A matchups.
On Wednesday, the No. 3 Emporia High girls will host No. 14 Valley Center at 7 p.m.
