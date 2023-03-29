Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit to take down Pittsburg State 8-7 on Tuesday night from Glennen Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit to take down Pittsburg State 8-7 on Tuesday night from Glennen Field.
Emporia State drew four walks through the first five batters with Noah Geekie drawing a bases-loaded walk to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Following an infield fly for the second out, Jake Daneff singled to right field to drive in two runs and give the Hornets a 3-0 lead.
The Gorillas responded in the second with four runs on four walks and two hits to take a 4-3 lead. Brenden Tauber tied the game in the bottom of the second as he homered to left on the first pitch of the inning to tie the game at 4.
Pittsburg State led off the fourth inning with a double before Austin Watkins homered to left field to give the Gorillas a 6-4 lead. Pittsburg State would score their final run in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to build a 7-4 lead.
Emporia State started the bottom of the sixth with a base runner as Brenden Tauber led off the inning with a hit by pitch before stealing second to enter scoring position. Kadyn Williams drove him in with a triple into the right-center gap to trim the deficit to 7-5. Following a pair of strikeouts, TJ Racherbaumer cut the Gorilla lead to 7-6 with a two-out double into center field to score Williams.
The Hornets maintained the momentum into the bottom of the seventh as Quinton Carlberg drew a leadoff walk. Following a popup on the infield, Andrew Rantz drew a walk to force a Pittsburg State pitching change. Brenden Tauber followed the pair of walks with a bunt single to load the bases for Kadyn Williams, who recorded a sacrifice fly to score Carlberg and tie the game at 7. Chandler Bloomer came through with a two-out RBI single to score Rantz and give the Hornets the 8-7 lead.
Emporia State (12-19, 7-10 MIAA) will return to action this upcoming weekend from Glennen Field as they host Rogers State. Game one of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.