Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying 26,000 tons of corn, off  Istanbul on Tuesday. The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa Monday under a deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday condemned Amnesty International for allegedly excusing Russian acts of "terror" and "shift responsibility" to the victims, as the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas. Amnesty tried to "amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim", Zelensky said during his daily address.

"There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist," Zelensky said. "If someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are supposedly equal in some way, if some data about the victim is analyzed, and the aggressor's actions at the same time is ignored, then this cannot be tolerated," he added.

