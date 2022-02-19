A few area basketball teams wrapped up regular season play Friday night while a few are scheduled to press on into next week.
GIRL
Lebo defeated league rival Southern Coffey County 68-34 as the Wolves finished their regular season at 17-1. Brooklyn Jones embarked on an offensive terror Friday, scoring 30 points. No other Lebo player reached double digits.
Madison dispatched Lyndon 57-41 and the Bulldogs moved to 12-6. Jalynn Weakley and Yolaine Luthi accounted for most of Madison’s points, with Weakley scoring 23 and Luthi contributing 17. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season against Crest on Monday.
Northern Heights was victorious against Hartford 51-39. The Wildcats improved their record to 13-5 and will finish their season Tuesday against West Franklin. Senior Makenna French scored 14 points for Northern Heights, and Kiernan Breshears recorded 14 for the Jaguars. Hartford concluded its regular season with an 11-8 record.
Olpe fell to Remington 51-28 in its regular-season finale. The Eagles sit at 7-13.
Chase County prevailed over Centre 46-37 to wind down its regular season at 8-11.
BOYS
Olpe defeated Remington, 65-35. The Eagles finished the regular season at 19-1 and now begin the next phase of their quest for another state title. Damon Redeker led the scoring with 17 points.
Lebo took care of Southern Coffey County 65-34 and the Wolves ended the regular season 12-6. Landon Grimmett continued his scoring ways dropping 24 points on the Titans. Aiden Voorhees scored 17 points for Southern Coffey County.
Madison was unable to conclude its regular season with a win, falling to Lyndon in a close contest 49-47. The Bulldogs completed their regular season with a 14-4 record. Football and track standout Bryson Turner scored 15 points, and Drew Stutesman pulled down 13 rebounds. Lyndon’s Toby Miller led all scoring with 16 points.
Northern Heights defeated Hartford 67-33. The Wildcats improved to 6-13 while the Jaguars finished the regular season at 4-15. Hartford’s Shayden Sull led all scoring with 18 points. Northern Heights plays West Franklin Tuesday in its final game of the regular season.
Chase County knocked off Centre 79-44 to improve to 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.