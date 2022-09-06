Hundreds of electric customers south of Emporia had intermittent service Tuesday, due to a fuse problem.
An estimated 418 consumers with Four Rivers Electric Cooperative were in the dark at noon, a coverage map showed. Some of them first lost power around 5 a.m.
“They have found the problem. A fuse blew again,” the spokesperson said.
It was not clear when service might be fully restored. The spokesperson said Evergy was assisting the co-op in making repairs.
“They had it back on, but about 10:15, it went back out again,” the spokesperson said.
The area affected by the problem is District 2, which has about 4,000 customers in an area including southern Lyon County, Burlington and Garnett. The spokesperson said outages were scattered across that district.
