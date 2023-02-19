Emporia High School had six boys qualify for the Class 5A state wrestling tournament over the weekend in Andover.
Wrestlers who finished in the top eight of their weight class qualified for state.
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul, who won a state championship last year at 145 pounds, won the regional title at 150 pounds. He was the only Spartan to win a regional championship.
Josiah Bradley placed third at 285 pounds, defeating Hutchinson’s Camden Jensen, 7-4. Lukas Hainline placed fifth at 138 over Valley Center’s Cooper Boone by fall.
Christian Trujillo (157) took fifth, Davian White (165) was seventh and Jesse Ultereas (175) finished eighth.
The Spartans finished 10th as a team.
The Class 5A state tournament will start on Friday, Feb. 24 at Hartman Arena in Park City.
