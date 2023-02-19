Xerarch Tungjaroenkul

Emporia's Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won a regional championship at 150 pounds over the weekend.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Emporia High School had six boys qualify for the Class 5A state wrestling tournament over the weekend in Andover.

Wrestlers who finished in the top eight of their weight class qualified for state.

