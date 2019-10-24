Private companies as well as our government bodies rely on contractors.
Contracting is an easy way to free up our time so we can spend it doing things that are more valuable to us. All this contracting has freed up so much time that USD 251 school board meetings averaged less than one hour per month over the last year. Thanks to all that contracting, management with multi-million dollar budgets and numerous goals requires no more than a few minutes of conversation at any of those meetings.
Gone are the days of vetting superintendents for your school. Kansas Association of School Boards does that now. They also tell you when you need a new school building and set you up with the firms that can make it all happen. This phenomenon has resulted in brand new school buildings across the entire USA, in a very short period of time.
Contractors can now write the planning and zoning regulations for your city and counties. Gone are the days of having to painstakingly review and vote on every individual idea. And thanks to bigger budgets full of hired hands, leaders don’t even have to read the regulations and laws before voting on them. All they have to do is ask for a recommendation on how to vote.
That is how animal rights activists from Oregon were hired to write the Emporia Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan. Relying on those contractors has resulted in a threat to our property rights and how we earn a living, insisting residents become a bank to finance a vacation utopia for the elite.
While I sit in wait for the public release of another zoning draft from the anti-livestock group in Oregon, whose designer promotes crickets as the source of meat for the world; I am pondering the positions of the candidates. Which ones will roll up their sleeves sometimes, for little to no pay, to get the job done? Who will commit the hours needed?
What is the candidate’s position on the use of contractors?
Angel Cushing
Allen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.