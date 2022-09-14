Kali Keough led the Emporia High School girls tennis team to a second-place finish at the Andover invite on Tuesday afternoon.
The freshman went 3-0 to finish first in first singles play. The second doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso went 2-1 to finish second. Peyton Chanley and Lillee Frank went 1-2 in first doubles to take third.
