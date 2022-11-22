Bailey Fincher
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State women's basketball head coach Toby Wynn has announced that Bailey Fincher has signed to attend ESU and play basketball for the Lady Hornets.

"We are very excited to be signing Baylee Fincher to the Lady Hornet Basketball Family," said Wynn. "Baylee is a highly skilled player with a very high IQ and will strengthen our backcourt. She can shoot it with tremendous range, is a very skilled passer, and also rebounds well from the guard position."

