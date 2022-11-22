Emporia State women's basketball head coach Toby Wynn has announced that Bailey Fincher has signed to attend ESU and play basketball for the Lady Hornets.
"We are very excited to be signing Baylee Fincher to the Lady Hornet Basketball Family," said Wynn. "Baylee is a highly skilled player with a very high IQ and will strengthen our backcourt. She can shoot it with tremendous range, is a very skilled passer, and also rebounds well from the guard position."
A 5-7 guard from Ponca City, Okla., Fincher is beginning her third season at Cowley CC due to COVID and is already a two-time all-conference selection. Fincher filled up the stat sheet last season, leading the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game, assists at 3.6, and steals at 2.4 per game while averaging 5.4 rebounds per contest. Fincher's 482 points scored last season were the program's 20th most points scored in a single season.
"Several of my former junior college colleagues told me this summer that Baylee was really putting on a show at the JUCO Top 40 Event in Atlanta," said Wynn. "It was at this time that I reached out to Todd Clark and Troy Thrasher, her coaches at Cowley, and we got the process started of recruiting her. Baylee played for her dad Coach Jody Fincher at Ponca City High School and then she also played for an accomplished summer program with the Oklahoma Swarm and Coach Jim Perinovic."
Fincher was an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Star as a senior at Ponca City HS. She averaged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per contest. She was named a First Team North Oklahoma All-VYPE selection while also earning Honorable Mention All-State honors.
"The one thing that really stands out to me though is her competitive fire and how she is driven to win," said Wynn. "This will fit in well with our team and our fans will enjoy watching her play."
Emporia State is 2-1 on the season and will play at Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.