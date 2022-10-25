Advanced voting for the midterm election in Lyon County remains steady after wrapping up at the Anderson Building Saturday.
“We had over 700 vote early at the Anderson Building,” county clerk and elections officer Tammy Vopat said.
Vopat said the advance voter turnout has been steady and consistent with past midterms as voters continue to head to the polls through Nov. 8
“We’ve had probably 20, 25 people in this morning already,” she added.
Kansas voters showed up in record numbers for the primary election in August, likely due to the Value Them Both Amendment. Vopat said she hopes to see the same level of voter turnout for the midterm.
“They’re saying, in the state, that turnout is not going to be as robust as the primary, but you never know,” she said. “There’s a lot of issues and candidates on the ballot, so that might push that turnout.”
Voting will continue during business hours at the clerk’s office inside the Lyon County Courthouse through noon on Nov. 7. Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Voters can find their local polling locations at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
