Emporia high schooler Isaiah Esquivel has made his mark on the turf. Not the gridiron or diamond type, but the nine-hole and 18-hole type. And no, we’re not talking about traditional golf. We’re talking about disc golf.
The Emporia High School senior is an emerging high-level player who won the Advanced division at the Dynamic Discs Open in Emporia. Esquivel found victory early on.
“I had success right out the gate because I signed up for my first tournament, and I actually won,” he said. “I had a lot of help with that. Thanks to some friends and my dad.”
When Esquivel made it to the Advanced division - the level below professional - he realized he had to up his game and reconsider his motivations for playing competitive disc golf.
“To kind of learn more about myself on the course and figure out myself,” he said. “It's not really about winning anymore…And currently, I'm still learning about myself and how to take it down at tournaments.”
For some time, Esquivel mentally coasted through tournaments, garnering mixed results.
“I had a couple of wins under my belt,” he said. “And then I’d take top five here or there.”
Now his trajectory is trending upward, as the 10-year disc golf veteran has amassed around $4,000 in earnings, playing a variety of tier levels.
“But I'm usually playing A-tiers to C-tiers right now because NTs (national tour) are only on tour,” he said. “So that's like the top, top guys.”
Esquivel began playing disc golf when he was eight years old. His father would take him to Jones Park and put a disc in his hand.
“He would just give me one disc, it was like one of those cheap ones where you get from Walmart, or they recommend you at Dick's Sporting Goods or something like that,” he said. “And so I would have it, I’d walk around and have that disc with me.”
Disc golf basics for the uninformed: Disc golf is similar to golf, played on a course with the objective of finishing each hole (nine or 18) with the fewest strokes (throws). The differences are disc golf uses flying disc implements or frisbees, and the holes are elevated metal baskets, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association. The sport is played at public parks, but pay-to-play courses are becoming more commonplace.
Esquivel’s practice habits and methodology have evolved too. His practices consisted of playing a course, but then his father made a couple of suggestions.
“He’s like, ‘Maybe instead of just going out and playing a round on the course, maybe you should go out to an open field and figure out the lines, the shots. Maybe work on more hands (forehands), backhands,’” Esquivel said.
In tournaments, Esquivel tends to fall into a zone and singularly focus on his shots. He feels preparation helps him, preferring to birdie each hole while practicing.
“That's why I usually play a lot of practice rounds so I can get them down,” he said. “Especially if I go to a new course. I'd rather be there three, four days before the tournament. So I can get those lines down. So when I go to the tournament, I'm not stressed about what if I hit this tree? What if I do this? It's ok, I've done this a couple of times. I know what to do.”
Esquivel said tournaments are stressful experiences, but he has a coping mechanism to bail out his oppressive emotions.
“I know gum really helps me calm down…that’s why I usually buy gum before a tournament,” he said.
He’ll have to take his gum with him on the way to his goals, which are playing on the national tour and winning a world title.
“Hopefully, eventually, it's very possible if I keep my mind how it is and try to get better and better and improve my game, definitely,” he said. “But the main goal is winning a world title in the professional division.”
The Disc Golf World Championships, or Pro Worlds, will be held in Emporia Aug. 30-Sept. 3, at the Emporia Country Club and the new disc golf Supreme 18 course at Jones Park.
