Though summer baseball opportunities seem limited this year — with the lack of American Legion ball in the area — a couple of local teams are playing a full summer schedule.
Jason Konrade (head coach of the Lebo-Waverly high school team) coaches the Lebo-based Royals, who are already in play. Konrade started the team to supplement the development of his high school players.
“When I took over as head baseball coach at Lebo/Waverly in 2018, I decided that part of building a competitive 1A/2A program is coaching a summer off-season high school ball team,” he said. “It is an opportunity to further develop baseball skills and work on individual improvements for the players.”
Konrade said it comprises kids from Lebo/Waverly and includes area high school athletes from Lyndon, Osage City, and North Lyon County.
The Royals play a 20-game summer schedule between June 1 and mid-July that includes games in the high school metro division of the Ken Berry League Southwest Youth Athletic Association (SYAA) in Topeka and local contests against Anderson County, Burlington, and Emporia.
The team provides an opportunity for players to do something they enjoy during the long summer days.
“It’s also about creating a fun environment, giving young men a chance to play the game they love,” Konrade said.
Ryan Redeker is leading an independent team this summer and he echoed Konrade, saying that summer and fall ball help kids with skill-set progression, considering that the high school season is short and doesn’t allow time for development.
“Just about the time you kind of get in the groove, the season’s over with, and then you only play 20 games…if you don't get any rainouts and everything was perfect,” Redeker said. “As far development for the underage kids, you know, it's really good.”
He further emphasized that it’s paramount for underclassmen to play in the summer, where they’ll face a variety of competition and see better pitching.
Chicago-based Dream Big Athletics Baseball Training wrote in a Medium.com article, “Summer ball could be a good option. Getting at bats and having the freedom to experiment with different ideas, pitch grips, and batting stances without having to worry about in-game stats is a good idea.”
Showcase tournaments are a part of the independent schedule too. Redeker said it’s a chance for players to display their talents to college coaches at showcase tournaments.
“It gives them an opportunity to play in front of somebody that can see them, especially those kids coming from the smaller schools,” he said. “And there's not a lot of recruiters beating down doors to 1A and 2A schools looking for kids. They're mainly looking at the upper 5A, 6A schools.”
Showcase tournaments, for some players, could be the sole reason they play summer baseball.
“These kids get an opportunity to go out there and play against some really good competition, possibly play in front of some college coaches and get seen too,” Redeker said.
