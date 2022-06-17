The Emporia Jr’s are off to a 3-1 record to start this summer and will play in four games at the ESU Tournament this weekend at Trusler Sports Complex.
Emporia will play doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday. They will play Ft. Scott at 2:30 and Lawrence at 7 p.m. on Saturday and have back-to-back games on Sunday at 2:30 and 4:45 against The Barn and McPherson. A team from Olathe will also be competing in the tournament.
“This weekend we will be playing quality competition,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “All teams playing have really successful high school programs. We are just looking for our guys to compete for four complete games. We do have pitching depth in terms of strike throwers. Getting guys opportunities on the mound this weekend ideally will benefit us in the long run. Ultimately, we are just looking to compete against quality teams and keep getting better.”
Emporia has played all of its games at home so far this summer. They swept a doubleheader on June 8th against Andover and split another on Tuesday night against the Kansas Senators.
“We have pretty good team chemistry,” Markowitz said on Opening Night. “I just think our guys need to continue to learn how to play the game the right way together. Getting a couple of wins (that first night) with how young these guys are is really good for them. I think they’re excited and I hope it helps them want to keep showing up, learning, and getting better as the summer goes on.”
After the tournament, they will play at Andover on Tuesday before returning home Wednesday to take on El Dorado.
