MIAA Championships

The 2023 MIAA men’s and women’s basketball championships presented by Southern Bank will be held March 1-5 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. and tickets are now on sale.

An All-Session Pass will get fans access to all nine sessions of the championships and are available for $50 when purchased through the Emporia State athletic department. If purchased through the MIAA, the price of an All-Session pass goes up to $75 while purchasing tickets on a session-by-session basis would cost $180 to see all nine sessions of the tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.