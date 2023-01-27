The 2023 MIAA men’s and women’s basketball championships presented by Southern Bank will be held March 1-5 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. and tickets are now on sale.
An All-Session Pass will get fans access to all nine sessions of the championships and are available for $50 when purchased through the Emporia State athletic department. If purchased through the MIAA, the price of an All-Session pass goes up to $75 while purchasing tickets on a session-by-session basis would cost $180 to see all nine sessions of the tournament.
Fans purchasing an All-Session pass in advance through Emporia State would save $25 compared to purchasing through the MIAA or at the door in Kansas City. The savings increases to $130 compared to purchasing a ticket to each session independently.
Single session passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for students aged seven through college with a valid ID.
Fans can purchase their tickets by going to esuhornets.com/tickets or at White Auditorium during one of Emporia State's four remaining home dates. No tickets will be mailed and fans must pick their tickets up at the ticket booth in White Auditorium during all home basketball games, from the ESU Athletic Department, or at Will Call at Municipal Auditorium during the tournament.
Fans wanting to take in the full MIAA Basketball Championship Tournament have an opportunity to stay where the teams stay. Fans can reserve rooms in the Downtown Kansas City Marriott, for $179 a night during the Tournament. The Downtown Marriott is within easy walking distance of Municipal Auditorium and the offer is valid until Feb. 7 (or all rooms are filled).
