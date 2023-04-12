Emporia State track head coach Steve Blocker, and his wife Erin, were the guest speakers at Tuesday’s Rotary Club Meeting at the Emporia Country Club.

Blocker discussed the current state of the Emporia State track and field program, which just this weekend had seven event championships, five provisional qualifiers and 18 top-three finishers in Pittsburg.

