Emporia State track head coach Steve Blocker, and his wife Erin, were the guest speakers at Tuesday’s Rotary Club Meeting at the Emporia Country Club.
Blocker discussed the current state of the Emporia State track and field program, which just this weekend had seven event championships, five provisional qualifiers and 18 top-three finishers in Pittsburg.
“I find that our program is at a little bit of a crossroads,” Blocker said. “We’re in a super conference that people joke is the Division II equivalent of the SEC. Our rankings have unfortunately slid in recent years, but when we look at our numbers and what our athletes are doing, we still feel really good about where we’re at.”
Blocker also offered some sage advice for not only his athletes that compete in a sport that is scored based on minuscule measurements but for anybody in their everyday life.
“We often remind our athletes that it’s you against yourself,” Blocker said. “Do I want to exercise or not? Do I want to eat that donut? Do I want to stay up late? These are things that everyone struggles with and in our sport, we are going to measure that to the centimeter or to the thousandth of the second. Oftentimes, as coaches we find ourselves trying to work that through the athlete and understand this is where the bar is on the track, this is where you’re at and we have to try to get somewhere close to that bar.”
Emporia State will host the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Welch Stadium in 2024 and 2026. The university has hosted the event three times before and Blocker is excited for it to come back to Emporia.
“I think this town finds ways to make people feel welcome,” Blocker said. “Emporia is not overly large, so teams won’t have to worry about traffic and there will be fewer distractions for teams off the track. It’s a very welcoming environment where people can get around easily.”
Blocker has been at Emporia State since 2009 and has been the head coach since 2011. The coaching industry is often one where people tend to bounce around. But Blocker credited the people as what has kept him in Emporia for so long.
“It always comes back to the town and the people in this community,” Blocker said. “It feels like home. We’ve had opportunities to move on but we have a project at Emporia State that is special and those relationships are hard to find. When you find a good spot, you want to stay there and this university is a great place. I think the combination of that is what makes us love it so much.”
As for his connections to the Rotary Club, Blocker said the relationships he has with club members are why he comes to speak whenever he is asked to.
“We’ve been lucky to get to know some of these people over the years,” Blocker said. “The connection we have with [President] Rachael [Correll], her dad really hired Erin at Emporia Fitness when I was still an assistant coach. So, it’s just really that sense of care that these people provide and we have that connection where we’re talking to people that we truly love and respect.”
