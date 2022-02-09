ARKADELPHIA, ARK. – The Emporia State softball team built a two-run lead but couldn’t hold on in a 3-2 loss to Cameron at the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament on Monday.
Lexi Williams singled in the top of the third to drive in Brittanie Shepherd and later scored on a sacrifice fly by McKensy Glass to put the Hornets up 2-0.
However, Emporia State was held off the board the rest of the way while the Aggies put up three runs in the bottom of the third.
Williams represented the tying run in the top of the seventh and got to second base before Abbey Ward grounded out to end the game.
The Hornets outhit Cameron 9-5, with Shepherd, Williams and Bailey Flewelling each coming up with two.
Sydney Righi took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings. Josie Harrison came on in relief and struck out two while giving up a hit and a walk.
The Hornets sit at 3-2 and will play six games over the weekend at the Alvy Early Memorial Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas. They will open with Harding at 11 a.m. on Friday.
