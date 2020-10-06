EHS fell to 2-3 after a final-minute touchdown from Washburn Rural’s Ma’kenttis Adams sunk the Spartans in a 21-14 defeat Friday night. Forceful rushing efforts from EHS’ Camden Kirmer and Bobby Trujillo powered the Spartans to 213 yards on the ground, but EHS could not survive a scoreless second half. The Spartans will be at home once again in Week 6 where they will welcome visiting Seaman on Oct. 9
Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene this weekend:
Madison 53, Oxford 8
A 40-point first quarter catapulted the Bulldogs on their way to a fifth win of the season away at Oxford Friday night.
Madison (5-0) had all 53 of their points on the board and had long ago put the contest away by the time the Wildcats found the end zone. Running back Ryan Wolgram opened the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown less than two minutes after kick off. The senior led a collective effort for the Bulldogs on the ground that included contributions from Tristan Smith, Drew Stutesman, Braden Rayburn and Hunter Engle to the tune of 183 yards.
Junior quarterback Casey Helm completed six passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Senior Chase Harrison scored a 53-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter and finished as Madison’s leading receiver on the night.
The Bulldogs made life difficult for Oxford quarterback Kyan Morris, who completed three passes for 49 yards and was intercepted twice by Wolgram. The Wildcats were kept at bay for nearly 37 minutes of action before Morris ran in a five-yard touchdown in the game’s closing minutes. Madison senior linebacker Isaac Miser finished the night with a team-high 5.5 tackles.
Madison’s season rolls into Week 6 when the Bulldogs are set to host high-flying Chase County on Oct. 9.
Chase County 46, Flinthills 0
Speaking of Chase County, the Bulldogs needed only 13 plays to score 46 points on their way to a fourth victory of the season.
Quarterback Mitch Budke continued his stellar sophomore campaign, amassing 140 total yards and four touchdowns to help Chase County (4-1) to another big win. Finishing with 78 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Trint Rogers, Budke also led the Bulldogs on the ground with 62 yards and two scores, including a 31-yard second quarter touchdown run. Freshman Brock Griffin remained a factor of Chase County, as well, picking up an 18-yard rushing score in the first quarter.
Defensively, the Bulldogs clamped down on another opponent, holding Flinthills to just 100 yards of total offense. Chase County’s defensive highlight of the night came in the second quarter when senior Blaise Holloway returned a interception 55 yards for a touchdown. For a second straight week, Owen Eidman led the Bulldogs with four tackles against Flinthills.
Following back-to-back dominant performances, Chase County next faces a stiff test with the visit to Madison in Week 6.
Uniontown 41, N
orthern Heights 0
The Wildcats’ losing streak is now at three games following Northern Heights’ Friday night defeat at Uniontown.
The Eagles pounded the running game for 339 yards and gave the Wildcats very little as Northern Heights fell to 1-4. Uniontown’s Hunter Schaaf was electric, running for four touchdowns and a game-high 146 yards.
Schaaf alone out-gained a Wildcats’ offense that showed improvement on a night that it was blanked. Sophomore Drew Fields brought Northern Heights something new at quarterback and completed 50% of his passes for 50 yards. Junior Braden Heins delivered another promising effort, as well, with a team-high 47 yards rushing. It wasn’t nearly enough to compete with the Eagles, but Northern Heights’ young, untested offense is making strides.
The Wildcats will hope to return to the win column in Week 6 when they travel to Pleasanton.
Lebo 52, Wakefield 6
The Wolves remained undefeated in another big road win with quarterback Devan McEwen once again leading the charge.
The senior completed 71% of his passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, marking his fifth-straight game with three or more passing scores, to vault Lebo (5-0) to another win. McEwen also added a second-quarter rushing touchdown to his stat line. Elsewhere, junior Kyle Reese exploded, leading the Wolves in both rushing and receiving. Reese recorded 106 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions to go with 48 yards to cap off his banner night.
Lebo has yet to score below 50 points in any of its five wins this fall.
Lebo’s defense held strong in the victory, limiting the Bombers to 58 yards of offense on the night. Sophomores Luke Davies and Austin Bailey each registered a team high 3.5 tackles, including one tackle for loss by Bailey.
The unbeaten Wolves will visit Centre High School on Oct. 9.
Hartford 50, Rural Vista 0
The Jaguars bounced back from a Week 4 drubbing at the hands of Lebo in a big way, shutting out Rural Vista at home.
Hartford (2-3) rode a dominant rushing effort from Shayden Sull on their way to a second victory on the season Friday night. The junior ran for 122 yards and two scores on 11 carries to lead the Jaguars offense. Second-year quarterback Ali Smith offered up one of his best performances, as well, throwing for 66 yards and connecting for three touchdowns to Andrew McDiffett, Tanner Highley and Aiden Goodman.
On the other side of the ball, Hartford gave the visitors very little. Sull made an impact on defense too, intercepting Rural Vista quarterback Parker Stilwell. Hartford’s Andy Andrews got in on the action, as well, with a blocked punt.
The Jaguars returned to form Friday night after a rough loss in Week 4. Colton Barrett’s squad will look to maintain its momentum on Oct. 9 on the road at Wakefield.
Olpe 62, Pleasanton 0
The Eagles took care of business early Friday night, scoring all 62 of their points in the first half in a road romp over Pleasanton
Familiar stars found the end zone at ease for Olpe (5-0) in Week 5. Junior quarterback Damon Redeker delivered another productive night, throwing four first-half touchdowns to three different receivers, and adding a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 22-yard rushing score to his tally. Redeker’s top target, Jordan Barnard, caught two of those touchdown passes while Derek Hoelting and Darren Heins each hauled in one of their own.
On the ground, running back Kynden Robert once again led the way for Olpe. The senior rushed for a pair of first half scores on runs of 37 and 13 yards. Fellow senior Chris Olsson capped off the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first-half.
The Eagles’ defense was characersically stifling Friday night as Olpe kept an opponent out of the end zone for a third time this season. Head coach Chris Schmidt’s blistering offense and smothering defense will travel to Jackson Heights in Week 6.
Marysville 58, Council Grove 0
It was an offensive struggle for the Braves (2-3) on their home field in Week 5. On the side, the visiting Bulldogs scored from start to finish on their way to earning Maryville its first win of the season.
With just 54 yards of total offense, Council Grove struggled to get much of anything going offensively Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Burton completed three of his six passes, but for only four yards. The Braves found their limited success in the running game where senior Corbyn Allen Miller racked 45 yards on five carries.
Those small bits of offensive production were not nearly enough to keep up with the Bulldogs and the Marysville rushing attack which recorded eight scores on the ground in the blow out. Among the defensive standouts for the Braves was senior Tom Van Valkenburg, who led Council Grove with nine tackles in the loss.
Council Grove, which finished the 2019 season 2-7, will look to eclipse fall’s win total in Week 6 when the Braves travel to Riley County.
