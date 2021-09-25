OLPE -- The Olpe Eagles continued their winning streak in typical fashion Friday as they upended Uniontown 63-0 on a warm autumn evening.
Olpe is yet to be challenged.
The Eagles have outscored opponents 254-12 over four games and averaging nearly 64 points per contest.
Another championship is plausible for Olpe. The Eagles have five winnable games remaining — next week is a district matchup against Pleasanton — and the table seems set for an undefeated regular season.
But head coach Chris Schmidt won’t tell you that.
“We’re going to take one week at a time,” he said. “That’s kind of been our mentality ever since I’ve been here. We’ve got these veterans. Now we got three or four of these other kids that just need to keep growing and getting more confident. … If we can continue to do that throughout the regular season, we feel like we can make a run.”
Last night’s victory put the Eagles at 4-0.
Schmidt said Olpe played its worst half of football at last season’s Uniontown game. The team was determined to avoid a repeat performance. And it did.
The Eagles executed fairly well in all three game phases, and it became apparent the game was out of reach for Uniontown.
“I thought defensively…we set the tone pretty good. Kids did a nice job of executing and doing their part,” Schmidt said. “Offensively, they made us work for some things. Especially early in the game … but the kids responded.”
He said senior quarterback Damon Redeker made some first-quarter plays that opened up the offense. Redeker scored on two runs.
Olpe took the second-half opening kickoff to Uniontown’s 6-yard line, setting up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Redeker to junior Blake Redeker.
It was more of the same for the remainder of the game.
Damon Redeker increased the lead to 49-0 on a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by a 1-yard TD from Blake Redeker on first and goal.
The 63-0 rout continued into the fourth quarter as Olpe began making player substitutions.
The second quarter mirrored the other quarters, with a healthy dose of potent Olpe offense. Uniontown was able to clog up the middle on runs but had difficulty containing the outside.
Redeker threw two touchdown completions to junior Darren Heins and senior Derek Hoelting, respectively, before returning a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and the final points of the first half. The Eagles led Uniontown 35-0 at halftime.
Uniontown went three-and-out on its first possession of the game. Olpe didn’t take long to score. Senior quarterback Damon Redeker burst through a gaping hole on a keeper and cruised 44 yards for a touchdown.
Olpe --13; 22; 28; 0; -- 63
Uniontown -- 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.