The 2020 legislature now is in session, and it promises debate and progress on significant issues.
Within committees, where deliberation and debate originates, I continue to serve as:
Vice chair of Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications, which meets 9 - 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A member of Education, which meets 1:30 - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
A member of Agriculture, which meets 3:30 - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
During the coming months, the full legislature and/or committees may have the opportunity to vote on several issues.
1. Medicaid Expansion. Senate Bill 252 is the result of a compromise between Senate Republican Majority Leader Jim Denning and Governor Laura Kelly that, if passed by the legislature, ultimately could expand health coverage to more than 100,000 Kansans. Sen. Denning aptly describes the bill as a middle-of-the-road proposal that includes things people on all sides of the issue can like.
I have continuously advocated for expanding Medicaid in Kansas to support our local hospital, mental health providers and community health center.
2. Constitutional Amendments. Multiple amendments could be under consideration. I’ll review a couple below:
• Right to Abortion. A 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protected abortion rights in our state. Opponents of that decision have introduced a resolution in the House (HCR 5019) and an identical one in the Senate (SCR 1613) that would amend the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights by adding a new section stating that there is no constitutional right to abortion, and reserving to the people the ability to regulate abortion through the elected members of the state legislature.
If approved by two-thirds of the Senate and House members, the resolution would appear on the primary election ballot in August. A simple majority of voters is needed to amend the Constitution. I support giving Kansans the opportunity to vote on this issue.
At this time, a vote in the House or Senate has not been scheduled.
• Kansas Supreme Court Justice Selection Process. When a vacancy opens on the Kansas Supreme Court, the non-partisan Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews applications and submits a list of three qualified candidates to the governor. That commission includes nine members — one lawyer and one non-lawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts, plus an additional lawyer who serves as the commission’s chair. Because of concerns that the current process may give lawyers an oversized say in the selection process, an amendment might give more power to non-lawyers and/or elected officials.
3. Electric Rate Study. Last year, Sub for SB 69 was enacted. The legislation required a study of the competitiveness of Kansas electric rates with our neighboring states. The study has two phases. Phase 1 was conducted by London Economics, and received earlier this month. Phase 2 was awarded to AECOM Technical Services and is due to the legislature by July 1, 2020. Total cost of the two-phase study is $550,000. The House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications committee will receive a briefing on Phase 1 in the next two weeks.
4. Rails to Trails Statute. The statute, which allows for conversion of abandoned or unused rail corridors into public trails, resulted in creation of the Prairie Spirit Trail near Garnett and the Flint Hills Trail, which runs through northern Lyon County. The House Agriculture committee, of which I am a member, already has heard about and discussed the results of town hall meetings conducted by the Sunflower Foundation, and facilitated by former Rep. Don Hill, to get feedback from landowners, community members and trail users. Communication with those constituencies will continue, but changes to the statute were not recommended to the committee.
As we gear up to tackle those issues and more, we welcomed two new House members:
• Joe Newland, (R–Neodesha) replaces Larry Hibbard (R–Toronto), who resigned his seat last year primarily for health reasons. Joe will assume Larry’s role on the Agriculture, Rural Revitalization and Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget committees. Larry sat next to me on the House floor. He was a terrific, commonsense legislator. He did not often go to the well to speak but, when he did, people listened. Joe also is a commonsense legislator, and I’m glad he will now be my seatmate.
• Stephanie Yeager (D-Wichita) replaces Brandon Whipple (D-Wichita), who relinquished his House seat after he was elected Mayor of Wichita. She will serve on the Education and Elections committees.
I am honored to represent you, and I value and appreciate your feedback about any issue facing our state. Sensible laws and policies are based on informed decisions. I need your input to remain informed, so please contact me any time.
If your schedule allows, please join me for the first 2020 Legislative Dialogue at the Sauder Alumni Center, Saturday, Feb. 8. Refreshments start at 8 a.m., with the Dialogue from 8:30 - 9:30. Thank you to the Emporia Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters for coordinating the Dialogues.
If you have a child who would like to page for me this legislative session, please call my office assistant, Ian Appling, at 785-296-2721 to request more information.
