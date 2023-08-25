The 2023 fall sports season is officially underway.
The Emporia High School boys soccer team was shut out by Shawnee Heights in the season opener on Friday night at Emporia High School, 2-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The 2023 fall sports season is officially underway.
The Emporia High School boys soccer team was shut out by Shawnee Heights in the season opener on Friday night at Emporia High School, 2-0.
The Thunderbirds struck first early, finding the net within 15 seconds and scored their second goal just before the eight-minute mark.
Emporia graduated 11 seniors off last year’s roster, and they have a number of players who are getting their first taste of varsity action this year. Ibarra was able to see some nerves from them early on.
“I thought some of our young guys definitely struggled,” Ibarra said. “We have a lot of them where this is their first time playing varsity and Shawnee Heights is a good team. The lights get bright, you hear a lot of people in the crowd and all of a sudden, people get nervous. I think that’s what happened in the first 15 seconds.”
The Emporia defense was able to settle down after that, but the offense was unable to capitalize. Ibarra was glad with how the defense played after the first 15 minutes.
“I would say if you take away the first 15 minutes, it was a back-and-forth stalemate,” Ibarra said. “I thought we did really well adjusting as the game went on and I’m very proud of the guys in how they were able to turn it around.”
Emporia (0-1) will host Seaman on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.