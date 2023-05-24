The Lyon County All-League baseball teams were announced, and area schools are well represented.
Lebo/Waverly’s Issac Durst was named first-team as both a pitcher and third baseman. Wolfdog Corey Reese is also a first-teamer at catcher and utility.
Two other Lebo/Waverly players earned first-team honors: infielder Addison Smith and outfielder Drew Konrade.
Southern Lyon County’s Ethan Redeker was also named first-team as both a pitcher and position player (outfield). First baseman Brayden Fowler also earned first-team honors.
Logan Hammond of Southern Lyon County earned second-team honors at pitcher and third base. Other SLC second-teamers include catcher Eli Markowitz and infielder Kael Wagaman. Lebo/Waverly’s Addison Smith was named as a pitcher, while teammates Zach Oswald made it at first base and Scott Smith as an outfielder.
Lebo/Waverly’s Dominic Risner and SLC’s Blake Skalsky were named honorable mentions.
2022-23 LYON COUNTY ALL-LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAMS
First Team
Pitcher
Issac Durst Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Ethan Redeker So. Lyon County Jr.
Catcher
Corey Reese Lebo/Waverly Jr.
Infield
Addison Smith Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Brandon Punches Burlingame Jr.
First Base
Braydon Fowler So. Lyon Country Jr.
Third Base
Issac Durst Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Outfield
Drew Konrade Lebo/Waverly So.
JD Tyson Burlingame So.
Ethan Redeker So. Lyon County Jr.
Utility
Corey Reese Lebo/Waverly Jr.
Second Team
Pitcher
JD Tyson Burlingame So.
Logan Hammond So. Lyon County So.
Addison Smith Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Catcher
Eli Markowitz So. Lyon County Fr.
Infield
Ryan Baker MdCV Sr.
Kael Wagaman So. Lyon County Fr.
First Base
Zach Oswald Lebo/Waverly So.
Third Base
Logan Hammond So. Lyon County So.
Outfield
Ryan Baker MdCV Sr.
Jose Arevalo Burlingame Jr.
Scott Smith Lebo/Waverly Sr.
Utility
Dane Winters Burlingame So.
Jace Stucker MdCV Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Danny Cain Burlingame Fr.
Justin Brinkley MdCV Sr.
Dominic Risner Lebo/Waverly Jr.
Blake Skalsky So. Lyon County Jr.
