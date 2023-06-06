The top seven finishers of the 2023 UNBOUND men’s elite finished within eight seconds of each other.
In the end, it was Keegan Swenson of Heber City, Utah that finished first in 10 hours, six minutes and two seconds
Petr Vakoc (10:06:03), Lachlan Morton (10:06:05), Laurens Ten Dam (10:06:08) and Ian Boswell (10:06:08) rounded out the top five.
On the women’s side, Bremen, Germany’s Carolin Schiff took first place, crossing the finish line in 11:46:39. Sofia Gomez Villafane (12:01:50), Sarah Sturm (12:08:09), Danni Shrosbree (12:08:20) and Sarah Lange (12:15:40) also finished top-five.
Mother nature played a factor during UNBOUND weekend, with on-and-off storms in Emporia and the surrounding areas. It caused riders to deal with muddy conditions on the course.
“In the beginning, you would go into the mud and like two seconds later, your bike does nothing,” Schiff said. “It was so heavy that I had a lot of back pain after that section. I didn’t know where I was in terms of the rankings, but I just pushed on.”
Schiff made the regrettable decision to ride solo from very early on, something riders do not usually do until later in the race. Schiff had her doubts, but it ended up working out in the end.
“I was alone for most of the time and I thought this was the worst idea I ever had,” Schiff said. “Then I realized that I could make it and my team was pushing me, so I kept on going.”
Swenson finished in second place last year, one second off the lead. He was glad to take the top prize this time around.
“It’s nice to win this race,” Swenson said. “I was a second away from the gold last year and I was content with it, but to come up that short after almost 10 hours of racing is a bit of a bummer.”
Now that he has checked UNBOUND off the list, Swenson said his next goals are to try to get the record in the Flint Hills Gravel Ride, which he came up just short on last year, and UCI Gravel Worlds in Italy.
It was the first time in Emporia and doing UNBOUND for Lange, who finished fifth on the women’s side. She was in third place at one point, but it was an impressive showing for the New Hampshire native, who also works as a dietitian at a hospital in New Hampshire full-time, in what was her first time riding on the big stage of gravel.
“It was a great day,” Lange said. “I kind of fell in love with gravel riding during the pandemic and slowly started to do more events but this was really my first time outside of New England. I knew that first mud section was going to be there, so I was mentally prepared for that and had some highs and lows throughout the race. I tried to make a gutsy move partway through and left the last checkpoint feeling really good. Then the mud hit again at about mile 170 and that kind of took the wind out of my sails a little bit, but I was able to stay steady and I’m really happy with how I did.”
Lange was pleased with her overall experience at UNBOUND and with Emporia in general.
“I think the town is great,” Lange said. “It has a very welcoming, homey atmosphere. My team was very lucky to have a host house just a couple of miles away and the people could not have been friendlier and more welcoming to us.”
