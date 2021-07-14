The highly acclaimed Dr. Dig program returned to Emporia Tuesday evening, giving a few dozen kids the opportunity to become amateur paleontologists inside the Little Theater at Civic Auditorium.
Christopher Albrecht, a fourth grade teacher from Rochester, New York, reprised the role of Dr. Dig and guided the young people through the program he first brought to Emporia in 2019 when he was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
Each kid — and any adult who was interested — was given a Ziploc bag of dirt from a phosphate mine near Aurora, North Carolina, to pick through with their fingers in search of 11 million-year-old shark teeth, stingray spines and bits of coral.
“This is what we do every year in my class on my birthday,” Albrecht said. “We take an hour and my kids do this in the classroom on Jan. 8 every year.”
Albrecht has incredibly fond feelings toward Emporia, and so when he came back to town this week to celebrate the publication of his new book, he wanted to team up with the Emporia Public Library to put on Dr. Dig again.
“What we did here today, most importantly, was giving back to the city of Emporia and thanking the people for supporting me,” he said. “I’m a 2019 inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame and I’ve been treated like gold every time I come here. Emporia is a very special place. … You can’t come back to a place that you love and not give back as well.”
Albrecht collected all of the dirt provided to the youth of Emporia himself, something that has caused him problems on more than one occasion.
“I blew the shocks out of my car the first time,” he said. “I think I took 1,000 pounds of dirt back to Rochester, just destroyed the back of the car. My wife was not too happy with me that day, but she’s used to it. I’ve jammed the washing machine and the dryer with rocks in my own pockets.”
Albrecht said that soon he’ll need to make the long trip from Rochester down to Aurora again to get more dirt, but that it’s worth it because it provides a hands-on learning experience that simply can’t be duplicated.
“When we’re presented with something new, it allows us to be creative with our minds and really think,” he said. “When you’re looking at a shape and you’re not sure what it is, you start creating it in your mind and thinking about what it is and when you’re manipulating it with your hands, it even builds the mind further.
“So experiences like this are really formative, not just for children but for adults. You could hear joy, the smiles with it. It’s not necessarily that it’s shark’s teeth. It’s that fact of that understanding of discovery that’s so important. And it’s part of our human nature to want to do that, to discover new things and find things and learn new things.”
Five-year-old Elijah Oliva said that he had found some shells and a tooth. He also said that he enjoyed playing with the dirt, although “I really want to go outside and play in the dirt.”
Natalee Jurado, 13, said she and her brother are both into sharks and came out to enjoy the event, and 6-year-old Maxon Jurado added that “it’s pretty fun right now.”
“I like that [sharks] always swim around,” Maxon Jurado said.
Adrian Ayala is 8-years-old and said he’d found some coral and a few shells.
“It’s kind of cool,” he said of the event, although he admitted that he’s not particularly interested in sharks and other sea creatures.
Nine-year-old Connor, who claimed that the fact he was wearing a shark t-shirt was purely coincidental, said he used to be a fan of sharks for a little while, but not so much anymore.
However, he attended the Dr. Dig event in 2019 and knew that he wanted to come back when he heard it was returning this year.
“It’s one of the most interesting things I’ve done,” he said.
Albrecht said he loves doing Dr. Dig but acknowledged that he doesn’t have any official educational background in the subject of prehistoric biological artifacts.
But he insisted that that doesn’t matter so much.
“This is the beauty of the whole thing,” he said. “I self-educated myself on how to identify sharks’ teeth, created the program. Anybody can do it. All you have to do is just have a passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.