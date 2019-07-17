A former Hornet with three years of head coaching experience is coming back to Emporia State as an assistant baseball coach. Brock Nehls will take over as pitching coach and assist with recruiting.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brock back to the Hornet baseball program,” said Emporia State head coach Seth Wheeler. “Brock has had success everywhere he has been, which is a testament to his hard work and his ability to get the most out of his players.”
Nehls comes to ESU after spending the last three years as the head coach at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
“My family and I are very excited to be back at ESU,” said Nehls. “I look forward to being a small part in continuing the success of ESU baseball and I am excited to work with the great people at ESU and the City of Emporia. I want to thank Coach Wheeler for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going in the fall.”
Last season, the WWU pitching staff was third in the AMC with a 4.63 ERA, second in walks and walks per game, third in strikeouts per game and fourth in opponents batting average. During the Owls second season under Nehls, WWU went 31-24 on the season and 17-13 in the AMC. The Owls were ranked No. 20 in the country at one point during the season. Not only did the Owls succeed on the field but also in the classroom as 25 players earned Academic All-AMC honors. Ten players earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors, the most of any baseball team in the nation. During Nehls’ first season in 2017, the Owls had three All-Conference and the first AMC Dual Position Player of the Year winner. The Owls made an AMC postseason run and finished in third place, one game away from qualifying for the NAIA Baseball National Championship.
Prior to William Woods, Nehls spent five seasons as the pitching coach at Dodge City Community College. He was a part of a NJCAA World Series team in 2015 and the first 40 win seasons in Dodge City history in 2015 and 2016. During his time, Dodge City had an overall record of 171-119. In 2015, Nehls’ pitching staff led the Jayhawk Conference with a 4.09 ERA and 441 strikeouts.Nehls was the pitching coach at Cloud County Community College in 2011, where he helped the staff break the school record for team ERA with a 3.75 ERA. In 2009, Nehls was the pitching coach at Barton County Community College. He also was an assistant coach for the Emporia AAA Legion team that summer, and was the head coach for the Emporia Aeros fall baseball program.
“We pride ourselves in our player development program and with the addition of Brock, our ability to develop pitchers will only improve,” Wheeler said.
As a player Nehls was a part of two MIAA championship teams at Emporia State and won 17 games in his two years as a starter. During his senior year, Nehls helped the Hornets to a 50-10 record, and a MIAA record 35-game win streak. After graduation he played independent professional baseball with the Evansville Otters and Harlingen Whitewings. Nehls started his collegiate baseball career at Barton CC. He was a starting pitcher for the Cougars from 2005-06. His sophomore year he led the Barton in victories, ERA, and strikeouts.
“Getting back to Emporia and being closer to family was a huge part in why we made this move, but to be able to be a part of this program again is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Nehls said.
Nehls graduated from Hays High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Recreation from Emporia State. Nehls and his wife, Ashley have two children Kyndal and Hudson.
