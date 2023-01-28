Rebecca Snyder

Rebecca Snyder scored 17 points to lead Emporia in the Glacier's Edge Tournament final against Seaman on Saturday.

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School girls basketball team lost to Seaman at the buzzer, 46-43, in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship on Saturday.

“We played really well, almost a perfect game,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We had a three-minute stretch where we lost it but other than that, these girls battled. That’s the No. 1 team in the state and we lost on a three from the deepest corner possible at the buzzer. We had a pretty good tournament so there’s not a whole lot to hang our heads about.”

