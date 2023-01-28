The Emporia High School girls basketball team lost to Seaman at the buzzer, 46-43, in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship on Saturday.
“We played really well, almost a perfect game,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We had a three-minute stretch where we lost it but other than that, these girls battled. That’s the No. 1 team in the state and we lost on a three from the deepest corner possible at the buzzer. We had a pretty good tournament so there’s not a whole lot to hang our heads about.”
The Lady Spartans trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and embarked on a 10-0 run to make it a one-point game. A pair of free throws gave Seaman a three-point lead, but Lexsey DeWitt scored a basket and drew the foul to tie the game at 43. This marked back-to-back days DeWitt had a big basket late, and Dorsey is proud of how she battled.
“I’m pretty proud of that kid,” Dorsey said. “She has the heart of a lion. She’s a battler and is willing to put her head down and make a play.”
Seaman’s Taylin Stallbaumer hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to give the Vikings the win. Dorsey believes they defended the play well.
“I thought we guarded that last stand perfectly,” Dorsey said. “We were switching and we had a hand in her face, but she’s a good player and made a big play. We did the same thing Friday night. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way this time.”
Emporia trailed 7-5 at the end of the first quarter and led 20-18 at the half. A basket from DeWitt to begin the third quarter gave the Lady Spartans a four-point lead, but Seaman went on a 12-0 run to take a 30-22 lead. Emporia trailed 36-28 at the end of the quarter.
Rebecca Snyder led Emporia with 17 points, and DeWitt added nine.
Emporia (12-2) will hop back into Centennial League play at Washburn Rural on Friday, Feb. 3. There are some things to work on, but Dorsey likes how her team is playing right now.
“We need to keep building, but we’re in a good spot,” Dorsey said. “If we play like this, we’ll be at White Auditorium in March. This was a tough team and people know that. There are a few things to work on, we were careless with the basketball and need to be a little bit better down the stretch. Rural is very talented and we can’t dwell on this long. We had three good games and there’s a lot to learn from.”
