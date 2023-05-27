The Kansas Preservation Alliance awarded two downtown buildings for their historical preservation this week.

The Baldwin Motor Company, located at 714-718 Commercial St., was awarded the 2023 Award of Honor. The 715 Commercial St. Building, home to Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and gifts, has been honored with the 2023 Award of Merit. Both awards highlight the exceptional preservation efforts and enduring significance of the city’s architectural heritage.

