The Kansas Preservation Alliance awarded two downtown buildings for their historical preservation this week.
The Baldwin Motor Company, located at 714-718 Commercial St., was awarded the 2023 Award of Honor. The 715 Commercial St. Building, home to Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and gifts, has been honored with the 2023 Award of Merit. Both awards highlight the exceptional preservation efforts and enduring significance of the city’s architectural heritage.
Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn oversaw the completion of the 10 loft apartments at the Baldwin Motor Company building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
According to the Kansas Preservation Alliance, “Before the project, paired upper-story window openings define the bays, each of which contained brick infill. Four brick piers define three storefront bays in the first story. Before the project started, the south and center storefronts contain aluminum-framed storefront systems; and the north storefront features wood infill with a recessed door. Each storefront transom is covered with painted plywood. Aluminum visor awnings span the top of each storefront.
The historic character-defining features present include: the dark brown brick facing; the shaped parapet; the cast stone embellishment found throughout the façade as parapet coping, belt courses, windowsills, and decorative rectangular inset panels and pier capitals.
As part of the remodel project, the brick infill was removed and replica historic windows were installed on the second floor. Two original windows remained and these were used to create the custom windows for the project. A non-historic first-floor storefront was removed, and an appropriate storefront system was installed.
At the former car lift shaft, a new second fire stair and elevator were installed. A total of ten apartments were installed on the second floor of the building. New mechanical, plumbing, electrical and sprinkler systems were also installed within the scope of work. The existing stairs and second-floor corridor were restored including the original terrazzo flooring.”
For Sauder, historical preservation was important to maintain within a downtown full of historic buildings.
“It’s such a strong building, the bones of that building were so good that we wanted to make sure that it was a performing asset for our community,” he said. “The whole second level of that building was not being utilized at all. When Kristi and I purchased it seven years ago this was our end goal. We weren’t sure how we were going to get there but with a lot of sweat and tears, we were able to get where we are today on the building.”
Sauder said receiving the award was unexpected.
“We didn’t set out to get awards with it but it’s an investment for us and it’s an investment in the community and the award is just the icing on the cake,” he added.
715 Commercial St. owners Lucas and Amy Moody said they felt it was important to promote and continue to push forward with women-owned businesses, creating the building that is now home to Gravel City Roasters, owned by Angie Baker and Trox Gallery and Gifts, owned by Kaila Mock.
According to the Kansas Preservation Alliance, “Before the project started, a non-historic storefront comprised of brick infill around a high-set display window and a recessed entrance occupies the first-story facade.
The historic character-defining features include: the dark brick facing; the shaped parapet; the cast stone embellishment in the form of parapet coping, belt courses, and windowsills; and the soldier brick courses on the upper façade wall, over each window, and over the storefront.
The two-story building is home to a retail space on the first floor with the second floor serving a business occupancy. A non-historic first-floor storefront was removed, and an appropriate storefront installed as part of the project. A new stair from the first floor was installed from Commercial Street to the 2nd floor with its own entry. New mechanical, plumbing and electrical were also within the scope of work to transform the back ½ of the first floor to a coffee shop. The front ½ of the space remains a retail space for art work. The historic features of the first floor were highlighted with the renovation, including the original tin ceiling and wood floors. Architectural services were provided by Ben Moore Studio.”
“One of the things that we’ve kind of had set our eyes on was how do we help women establish and grow businesses, whether they are new or whether they’re established businesses already,” Lucas Moody said. “When the partnership opportunity came up for both Gravel City and for Trox we just knew that we had to be a part of it and do our portion to make sure that they stayed a part of the downtown and that they had room to grow and expand. Those buildings are so big that we loved the concept and idea of collaborative spaces and so that building just lent itself really well to having three different businesses, two downstairs and one upstairs, and giving everybody an opportunity to grow and expand.”
Amy Moody said she loves seeing the space be filled with people taking advantage of it and enjoying it the way they envisioned it.
“It’s totally nice to have gotten that award, to know that we did something good to that building that’s going to preserve it for longer and that in the future people would be able to enjoy the way we think it should be enjoyed,” she said.
For Lucas, the secret to success is all in partnerships with fellow creative minds.
“We’ve realized with all of our projects, whether it be the Mulready’s project when that got started with Amy and Rick [Becker] over 10 years ago or this building, we also just bought 713 [Commercial St.] and are going to be renovating that building as well … the success really comes from that collaboration to have partners like Mitchell Markowitz and to have partners like Ben Moore who are passionate about restoration like we are and passionate about Emporia. It’s really those collaborative relationships that take you to the next stage,” he said.
The Kansas Preservation Alliance has been preserving the past to enrich the future since 1979. Historic Preservation is essential to the vitality and development of Kansas communities. The Kansas Preservation Alliance, Inc. is a statewide, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting the preservation of Kansas’ heritage through education, advocacy, cooperation with like-minded individuals and groups, and participation in the preservation of historic structures and locations. The organization is currently conducting a membership and sponsorship drive. For more information on KPA or to nominate a worthy building preservation project, search Kansas Preservation Alliance on Facebook or kansaspreservationalliance.org.
