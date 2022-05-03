It may have seemed like Monsoon Monday at times in the Emporia area. But no flooding was reported.
“It looked like a river was coming out of the gutter,” Madison City Council member Daryl May said after a quick check outside during the council meeting.
Madison officially had 0.03 inches of rain Monday morning. Evening storms will be part of the Tuesday report.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.63 inches of rain Monday, much of that in the 7 p.m. hour. By comparison, the airport received 0.71 inches in all of April.
In fact, all of the Emporia area was below normal in April precipitation.
Madison's total of 1.35 inches was more than two inches under the norm. Cottonwood Falls did better at 2.74 inches, but that was still 0.80 inches below normal.
One “landspout” tornado was reported in Kansas from Monday evening's storms. It developed near Protection in Comanche County.
Emporia will get a break from rain and storms Tuesday, even though the day will be cloudy. The chance of rain returns Wednesday morning. With thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
