Wrestling 3-1A State Championships
HAYS — In the 175-pound weight class, Chase County’s Micah Cauthers opened against Russell High School’s Brayden Strobel, ranked No. 5 in the state, taking down Strobel in a DQ, 11-7 decision. Cauthers registered two takedowns, two escapes and a nearfall in the bout.
Next, he locked up with Sabetha High School’s Josh Herrmann — ranked No. 3 in the state — in the quarterfinals. Herrmann won by decision, 10-3. Cauthers will kick off Saturday, wrestling Caden McCandless of Hudson High School, in the second consolation round.
Northern Heights freshman Leo DeDonder met Maur Hill Prep’s Jaxson Vice — ranked No. 6 in the state — in the first round of the 120-pound weight class. DeDonder, donning a Council Grove High School uniform — Northern Heights wrestlers participate in the Council Grove program — lost by fall to Vice.
DeDonder then faced Isaac Fall of Lyons High School in the consolation bracket. But there would be no fall for Fall as he beat the Northern Heights grappler by decision, 9-3. DeDonder posted an 0-2 record in his first state tournament.
Boys sub-state basketball
MADISON — Madison High School battled Yates Center High School in a Friday night defensive struggle. The Bulldogs pulled out the victory, 31-22.
The first quarter ended in a 7-4 score, favoring Madison. The quarter’s highlight came when the Bulldogs’ 5-foot-8 Bryson Turner attempted a two-handed dunk on a nicely executed alley-oop, nearly making it.
Yates Center tied it up 9-9 at the 4:50 mark of the second period when the Wildcats’ Emmit George dropped in a back-door layup and was fouled, converting the free throw for a 3-point play. That was the closest Yates Center would get to the Bulldogs. Madison finished the half with a 6-0 run and began the third quarter with a 15-9 lead.
Madison’s zone defense prevented the Wildcats from penetrating in the second half, keeping Yates Center on the perimeter. No points were scored by either squad in the final 4:10 of the third period. The Wildcats also played strong defense making the Bulldogs work for their points as Madison didn’t reach 30 points until there were 30 seconds remaining in the game.
WAVERLY — Hartford High School dismantled Southern Coffey County, 52-17, in its first 2023 postseason contest. The Jaguars meet Waverly High School in next week’s Waverly sub-state semifinals.
