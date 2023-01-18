The City of Emporia discussed the possibility of a rental property registration at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Director of Building and Neighborhood Development Kory Krause and Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch presented commissioners with a proposal for the rental registration program, on behalf of the Community Housing Board.
Lynch said the board believes a registration program for rental properties in the city will provide accountability from the city’s landlords and help the city better communicate with landlords and tenants about current codes. The housing board previously debated the need for a registration program in June of last year, citing a string of issues with rental properties in the city.
Commissioners debated the best way to establish the registry, including requiring an annual per unit price for the registration, offering the registration for free with a penalty for those who do not register before a certain date, offering incentives to register and more.
Lynch said the registry could also help the city better follow up on code violations.
“If there’s a registration, we know where the units are. We could send out communications to those residents so that they know what their rights are and what the standard is so that if the standard is not being met, if certain practices are not being followed, they can contact the city and we will follow up on that,” Lynch said.
Commissioner Becky Smith said she was in favor of the registry, citing homeowners that rent out their homes which may not be up to code.
“The rules apply to life safety and the rules change for life safety, the rules change for the code enforcement on a rental versus you're living in it as your own house,” Smith said.
City Manager Trey Cocking said the city will revisit the topic at a later time. In the meantime, he said, the city will take a look at rental registries in other cities and refine the details of the registry before making a final decision.
During its action session, the city approved amending a resolution to increase the amount of Industrial Revenue bonds issued to Capitol Holdings, LLC. from $3,500,000 to $4,650,000. The increase would allow for an additional four residential duplexes, totaling eight additional apartments, at 1023 and 1025 Merchant Street. The increase will bring the project's total to 32 residential units.
The city also approved a request to resurface and repair the lap pool and lazy river areas at the Jones Aquatic Center. Kevin Hanlin, director of public lands and facilities, it has been around 20 years since the areas have been serviced.
“Not that we haven’t done any maintenance over the years but it has just been kind of band-aids and it's in critical need after this last season,” Hanlin said.
Hanlin said the areas would be sandblasted, resealed and repainted. R-Torrey Construction, Inc will be handling the work, which will cost $100,950 to be paid for out of the general fund. Hanlin estimates that work on the areas will be complete by the time the pool opens in the summer.
Additionally, Hanlin also presented commissioners with a proposal for replacing the splash pad features at the pool, which he said are in need of repair.
“They’re kind of weak, they’re old. They’re original to the Jones Aquatic Center so they’ve got 20 years of use of them,” Hanlin said.
Commissioners tabled the discussion until they could get bids back on the new features. An initial cost estimate from Athco to replace the features was $22,540.
The city also:
Signed a proclamation recognizing Jan. 29 - Feb. 4 as Celebrate Catholic Schools Week in Emporia.
Approved an appeal from Chris Stanley to replace and enlarge a door at the Regal Plumb, 24 E Sixth Ave.
