Despite holding a double-digit halftime lead, the Emporia State men’s basketball team dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Fort Hays State 78-76 Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (6-2, 1-1) closed the first half on a 22-6 run to take a 37-24 lead into halftime.
However, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0) continued to chip away at the Emporia State advantage throughout the second half before eventually stealing it away with 6:08 left to play in the game.
Tray Buchanan returned the Hornets lead when he cashed in a 4-point play with 1:41 left, making it 69-68.
A Tiger free throw was the only point scored in the rest of regulation, tying the game and forcing overtime.
Emporia State’s 3-point attempt in the final moments of overtime was no good and Fort Hays State pulled out the win.
Buchanan led the Hornets with 29 points while Jumah’Ri Turner added 21 and Mayuom Buom scored 14.
Emporia State will head to Wichita to take on Newman at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
