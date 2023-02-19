Owen Long

Emporia State's Owen Long

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State men's basketball team led for all but 54 seconds and fought off a late Lincoln push to bring home a 72-66 road win on Saturday afternoon from Jefferson City.

Owen Long got things started for the Hornets with a pull-up three within the first minute to put Emporia State ahead 3-0, a lead the Hornets would not relinquish throughout the game. The Hornets built an early nine-point lead by the 12:39 mark of the first half after Alijah Comithier scored to give Emporia State a 19-10 advantage.

