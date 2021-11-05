MADISON – Bryson Turner scored six total touchdowns and racked up 368 total yards as Madison thrashed West Elk 56-6 in the 8-Player Division I regional championship Friday night.
Turner turned in TD runs of 56, 55, 45, 44 and 39 yards and added a 24-yard receiving score to help the Bulldogs stay unbeaten at 10-0.
“He’s a pretty special kid,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “I’m glad he’s on my team. He’s just one of those kids who’s an outstanding football player and a great kid all around, not just in terms of football but on and off the field.”
But he wasn’t the only Bulldog to impress. Drew Stutesman ran for 37 yards and two scores on seven carries while adding four receptions for 34 yards. Quarterback Casey Helm was 10-of-16 passing for 129 yards and a score as well, completing passes to five different receivers.
Stutesman also led the Bulldogs on defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Trace Dannels had 7.5 tackles and Helm had five.
It wasn’t necessarily a perfect game for Madison though. McMillian said he wasn’t particularly impressed by his team’s two turnovers nor by the fact that it didn’t score from inside the 3-yard line nor by its 10 penalties for 85 yards.
“We’ve got to clean those things up if we want to continue playing some good playoff football,” he said.
West Elk – which entered the game at 8-1 – forced Madison into a couple of somewhat rare situations. For one thing, the Patriots were just the third team to score against the Bulldogs this season.
“We’ve done a really nice job defensively all year long,” McMillian said. “ … Tonight, we gave up a couple of big plays. We always stress ‘bend but don’t break’ and ‘make the other team snap the ball again.’ (West Elk) got inside the 10 and we got an interception on fourth down inside our own 10-yard line, so that was a huge play for us. But we gave up six. They found a weak spot in our zone and hit a nice ball there. But like I said, our defense has played well all season long and hopefully it continues.”
The Patriots also made the Bulldogs play into the fourth quarter for the first time in nearly a month – although admittedly the game ended less than two minutes into the final period on Turner’s sixth and final touchdown.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” McMillian said. “Halftime games are great just because you get in and get out and you stay healthy and things like that. But obviously, when you play full-length games, it’s obviously a lot better quality footballand your kids can get more experience.”
With the win, Madison advances to a sectional date with defending champion Little River (10-0), who ousted Burlingame 42-26 Friday night.
The Redskins ended the Bulldogs’ season last year with a 48-24 win in the sub-state round of the 2020 playoffs en route to a state title, and the Bulldogs have neither forgiven nor forgotten.
“We’ve got the score of that game written up all over our weight room and in our locker room,” McMillian said. “It’s just one of those games we’ve kind of had our sights on for right at a year. The kids are excited. … We’ve got to have a really, really good week and we’ve got to make sure we clean up all those penalties and turnovers that we had tonight.”
Madison will host Little River at 7 p.m. next Friday.
MADISON 56, WEST ELK 6
West Elk (8-2) – 0; 0; 6; 0; – 6
Madison (10-0) – 12; 8; 22; 14; – 56
SCORING PLAYS
Madison – Stutesman 2-yard run (conversion no good)
Madison – Helm 24-yard pass to Turner (conversion no good)
Madison – Turner 56-yard run (conversion good)
Madison – Turner 45-yard run (conversion good)
Madison – Turner 55-yard run (conversion good)
Madison – Stutesman 7-yard run (conversion no good)
West Elk – Wilson 18-yard pass to Stewart (conversion no good)
Madison – Turner 39-yard run (conversion good)
Madison – Turner 44-yard run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Madison: Turner 16-313, Helm 8-11, Stutesman 7-37, Darbro 1-12, Dannels 1-2. West Elk: Koop 22-63, Toon 7-(minus) 1, C. Wilson 1-20, Moore 1-(minus) 2.
RECEIVING – Madison: Stutesman 4-34, Turner 3-55, Darbro 1-20, Dannels 1-11, Isch 1-9. West Elk: Koop 2-7, C. Wilson 1-34, Stewart 1-18, J. Wilson 1-5.
PASSING – Madison: Helm 10-16-0 129 yards. West Elk: Toon 4-12-0 46 yards, C. Wilson 1-1-0 18 yards, Cummings 0-1-1.
