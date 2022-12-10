The Emporia High School boys basketball team rolled in a 91-48 win over Trinity on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
“We got them to play at our pace,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “Especially in the second half, we kept them out of the paint with a lot of long rebounds and they struggled in transition so we were able to push the ball ahead. I think our pace of play didn’t allow for them to get back on defense and we were able to really be effective in throwing the ball to the post.”
Emporia got off to another fast start, scoring the game’s first nine points and 17 of 21. The Spartans scored 22 and 32 points in each of the first two frames to take a 54-32 lead into the half.
The Spartans added 26 points in the third quarter and Baldwin got all of his starters off the floor for the fourth quarter, which had a running clock.
Parker Leeds led four Spartans in double figures with 19 points. River Peters added 17, Cooper Rech netted 14 and Drew Hess had 11. A total of 11 players scored for Emporia, and Baldwin was happy for the guys who don’t usually see a lot of action.
“I think our biggest strength is we share the ball and guys are truly happy when other people score,” Baldwin said. “In the last 8-10 minutes, we had some guys that don’t get to play a lot and every time they scored, our bench was going nuts. It’s great because those guys bust their butt in practice every day and they deserve that. This is really a special group.”
Emporia matches its win total from a season ago just four games into the season and will have its first true home game at Emporia High School when it takes on Shawnee Mission North at 7 p.m.
