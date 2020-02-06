A funny coincidence happened right before the holiday break.
On almost the exact same day Allan Comstock, chair of the Emporia State music department, mentioned a certain Italian restaurant to Andy, and Jim Persinger, chair of the psychology department and interim chair in my department, Instructional Design and Technology, mentioned a certain Italian restaurant to me.
When Andy and I shared our days’ experiences that evening, imagine! It was the same place: Garozzo’s Ristorante.
Garozzo’s (gah-ROE-zo) was established in 1989 by Michael Garozzo, in the “historic Columbus Park Italian neighborhood in Downtown Kansas City, AKA The North End.” It is so downtown that another block and you’ll be in the river.
According to the family history on their website, Michael began his restaurant career as a busboy, with a dream of one day owning a restaurant. His father, Salvatore and his uncle Alfio, both waiters in fine restaurants all their lives, encouraged him, and the dream became reality.
Garozzo’s original location is at 526 Harrison St, Kansas City, Missouri, and the second is at 9950 College Blvd, Overland Park, Kansas. Multitudinous accolades include Best Italian in Ingram’s Magazine (2017) and “One of America’s top Italian restaurants” in Zagat.
The signature dish, Chicken Spiedini, is claimed as an original creation by Michael Garozzo, and I haven’t seen any strong arguments to the contrary. It has been adopted by other chefs and even added to the menu for Olive Garden.
This dish brought USA Today’s “Great American Bites” to Kansas City for a feature and review in 2013. From that article: “When [the spiedini] arrives, already off the skewer and plated as a nearly foot-long line of huge chicken chunks, the incredible smell immediately hits you, a cacophony of lemon, garlic, herbs and olive oil.”
Spiedini di Pollo (Chicken Spiedini) is marinated chicken breast, cut in sizeable chunks, rolled in Italian bread crumbs, skewered and broiled. The marinade — gentle seasonings with a touch of citric acid — is a great tenderizer, and the cooked white meat is actually juicy, easy to cut through, without a hint of dry. The original dish is served with additional olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs and lemon. There are three more versions to try on the menu, plus the same technique is applied to veal, shrimp and beef tenderloin.
Always up for a road trip and Italian food, I kept an eye on the weather. I joined the email notices for the restaurant and started getting invitations to “BOGO” Chicken Spiedini on Mondays if the Chiefs win on Sunday. Which, of course, they did. It was kismet, destiny, that the following Monday was a holiday. It was even sunny! Andy and I were off.
Downtown Kansas City, the Bottoms, the North End — always an adventure, and enhanced by the fact we drove straight into a snowstorm. So much for the sunny drive, but we were too close to turn back.
We kept dropping in altitude as the hilly, curvy roads headed north. We were in what was clearly a residential district mixed with century-old (and older) warehouses headed toward what looked like a dead end at the Missouri River, when suddenly there it, was: a red-brick building with a long, black awning and a fleet of catering vans all touting the spiedini.
The interior is very cozy, evoking 1900s New York or Chicago — dark paneling halfway up the cream walls, a dark ceiling, dark wood everywhere lightened by the reflections from large antique photos, wall sconces and mirrors. Every inch says “family.”
This dish is huge. Four large chunks of chicken breast about the size of a tennis ball come on the plate with pasta, depending on your order, and a serving of fresh Italian bread. Start the meal with an excellent Caesar salad, plan on taking half your meal home and save room for dessert.
And, as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it’s now “BOGO” Chicken Spiedini every Monday in February.
Kansas City Food Writer Chris Summins has approximated a recipe. Or, you can just get the Garozzo marinade in area stores.
Chris writes: “Garozzo’s chicken spiedini is the cornerstone of their menu. I know it is my favorite item!”
The following recipe is a close approximation of it. He says to split the chicken breasts through the middle, parallel to the cutting surface so it is easier to pound the breast flat. This recipe is reworked with smaller chunks for grilling instead of broiling.
Spiedini con Pollo di Garozzo
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1/3 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 cloves of minced garlic
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 Tablespoons butter, melted
Place chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap, pound chicken gently with mallet until very thin (about 1/8 inch thick).
On waxed paper, combine bread crumbs, cheese, parsley, lemon zest and garlic.
In shallow dish, combine olive oil and melted butter.
Dip chicken into butter mixture then coat with crumb mixture.
Tightly roll up and secure with wooden toothpicks, if needed.
Cut into 1-inch-thick pieces, thread onto metal skewer; Remove wooden picks.
Repeat with remaining chicken.
To Grill: place skewers on lightly grilled gird over medium hot coals. Cover and grill for five minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through.
