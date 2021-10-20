The Santa Fe Skateboard Park is going to receive a major makeover thanks to an anonymous donation of $250,000 and the efforts of one local teenager.
Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director Becky Nurnberg. revealed the donation’s amount during Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, which was a surprise to Maddox Gutierrez, who started a petition to improve the skate park last year.
“He was featured in newspaper stories and media and things like this, and it even went as far as they contact (city manager) Mark McAnarney and they asked Mark about any improvements and he said, ‘Well, nobody’s talked to us about it, but we can go ahead and consider it,’” she said. “Actually, action started taking place where people were contracted and people were talked to about making improvements in the park.”
The family who made the donation requested that they remain anonymous and asked that Gutierrez “be the face of this in working with (the city commission),” according to Nurnberg.
“I’m just very grateful,” Gutierrez said. “I feel like after the petition started everything started to slow down, but I’m glad somebody picked that ball back up and kept it rolling. I think it’s amazing, that $250,000 check for the skate park. I’d like to say thank you.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan said he was excited about the opportunity to make improvements to the skate park.
“Within the next month or so, we should be getting some renderings, some information back from our contractor, American Ramp Company, so we can continue that process and put this money to work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.