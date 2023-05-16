Last month, Steve Hollar stood before the Emporia City Commission and stated his intentions to honor local law enforcement for their contributions to the community. This week, he made good on his promise.

Hollar, with help from Gambino’s Pizza, delivered pizza to the Emporia Police Department over the lunch hour on Monday, which marked Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

