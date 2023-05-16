Last month, Steve Hollar stood before the Emporia City Commission and stated his intentions to honor local law enforcement for their contributions to the community. This week, he made good on his promise.
Hollar, with help from Gambino’s Pizza, delivered pizza to the Emporia Police Department over the lunch hour on Monday, which marked Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.
Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week were established in 1962 to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day is held annually on May 15, and honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
“I just don’t think law enforcement, no matter what area of law enforcement they’re in, get enough thank yous from the folks they are protecting and for what they have to put up with,” Hollar said. “I don’t think they get enough pats on the back, and that’s the main reason.”
A longtime Emporia resident, Hollar said he didn’t have one particular experience that prompted him to action. Still, he wanted to show his appreciation for feeling safe and secure in his home.
“I can go to sleep at night knowing that there are women and men in law enforcement that are keeping an eye on the town, keeping an eye on the community, to where we can have a safe night’s sleep and we have safe days,” he said, adding that he believed people should go out and thank law enforcement officers more often for their service. “Without getting into politics, it’s just a strange world anymore. It seems like the morality of the world is going down the tubes. I hope it eventually picks back up.”
It’s not the first time he’s done something like this for the local police and sheriff’s offices, either.
“I’ve never done anything like bring a pizza down, but I bring ice cream and stuff like that in the summer time periodically,” he said. “During the wintertime, I’ve even cooked gumbo and brought it both places, too.”
Hollar worked with Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas to organize the delivery. Mattas said he was on board immediately with the idea.
“Honoring their sacrifice was the main reason I was ready to jump onboard for it,” he said, of the more than 150 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since May 2022.
Mattas said the Emporia community has offered “tremendous support” to its police department, with deliveries of cards, letters and sometimes food made throughout the year.
“I feel blessed to work in a city like Emporia that recognizes and honors their law enforcement on a regular basis,” he said. “It’s something about rural communities. I grew up on a farm. I grew up around that, you were just taught to respect law enforcement, and you understood what they were there for. ... I’m blessed that it happens in Emporia, for sure.”
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said gestures like Hollar’s were greatly appreciated by the entire law enforcement community.
“It’s just really nice. It shows appreciation and gratitude for what we do and what we do for our communities,” Cope said. “The support in our communities we have, it makes it easier to do the job each day.”
He said the Lyon County community is “very supportive,” which Cope attributed to law enforcement being active members of the community as well.
“We strive to maintain our community involvement and be part of the community,” he said. “All of our employees live here, work here, they go to churches here, kids play sports. Our employees are embedded in the community and we’re only as good as the community we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.