Emporia State football head coach Garin Higgins spent the bus ride home from Maryville, Missouri after defeating Northwest Missouri for the first time in 29 years last week with the thing he enjoys most about his job.
“The players were talking, but I just wanted to make sure I responded to a lot of former players that had reached out,” Higgins said. “There have been a lot of guys that I coached that have been to Maryville and came away with a bad loss, and what I was doing on that bus ride home was thanking them.
“As I have gotten older in this profession, the relationship with my former players has really gotten important for me. This program is still important to those guys after they leave and I think that showed by all the different messages that myself and the rest of our coaching staff got. That is why I do what I do and that meant a great deal to me.”
But the earmuffs and blinders have since been put back on for the No. 12 Hornets, who are looking ahead to tonight’s matchup against Northeastern State.
“I gave them until Saturday to enjoy that one, but then it was time to move on,” Higgins said. “The streak made it bigger, but we did what we were supposed to do. We want the people in our program to have the mindset that we are supposed to win big games here. That has just been one where we haven’t been able to get it done. But we got it done, that story is closed and we need to be ready to play this week.”
That kind of victory can give players confidence, like it did for junior offensive lineman Carlos Guzman.
“I still consider myself a young guy and sometimes when you’re young, you look at these teams and players like they’re something beyond yourself,” Guzman said. “But when you get on the field with them and beat them, it gives you that confidence and validity that you are a good football player and a good football team. Everyone is human and we all belong on that field.”
Running back Billy Ross Jr. went for over 100 yards and that was a good sign for the Emporia State offense to be more balanced than it was in week one, when the Hornets threw the ball 57 times. Higgins credited the guys up front for that effort.
“For us to have a back rush for over 100 yards against Northwest Missouri, that has not happened in my entire time here,” Higgins said. “As I said the other day on D2.com, our punter was our leading rusher in one of our games against them because we ran a fake punt for 17 yards. For us to be able to control the line of scrimmage and not give up any sacks I know gives our guys up front confidence, and we know we haven’t seen the best of them yet.”
While Northeastern State enters tonight’s contest with an 0-2 record, Higgins knows they will come onto the field with a lot of confidence.
“They went on the road and played well against the Offensive Player of the Year last year in TJ Davis,” Higgins said. “It was 24-17 in the fourth quarter, and they played much better from watching film. That had to give them confidence. They do a lot of good things offensively and bring a lot of different things at you defensively, so we’re going to have to be prepared for that.”
