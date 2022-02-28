The 28th St. Patrick’s Day Committee auction held at Bruff’s Bar & Grill on Friday night raised $15,200 to benefit 13 local organizations.
After skipping a year due to COVID-19, the popular event returned with 90 items up for bids in both live and silent auctions. Ron Thomas served as master of ceremonies and Dwayne Coble and Victor Edelman of Swift-n-Sure Auctions served as auctioneers. Bidding was hot and heavy for items ranging from fishing trips to dining experiences to homemade pies.
Evora Wheeler’s famous pies generated $795 amid fierce bidding. Phil Taunton of What’s In Outdoors donated a guided fishing trip along with a pontoon rental donated by Council Grove Marina that sold for $800 as enthusiastic bidders sent good-natured taunts across the room.
One of the most unique items on the auction block was a dinner date with Tyler Darbyshire of Darbyshire Farm in Hartford. Darbyshire, a member of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee and winner of Harry & Lloyd’s first annual mullet contest, offered a drive through the Flint Hills and dinner at The Grand Central Hotel in Cottonwood Falls.
“I was born in the Flint Hills and thought someone would enjoy some one-on-one time touring it, then a steak dinner at Grand Central,” he said after the auction. “It just seemed like a fun thing to do.”
Sam Anliker, a friend of Darbyshire, won the prize with a bid of $375.
“I did it for fun and to embarrass him,” Anliker said, unapologetically. “And of course, it’s also for a good cause.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Committee has raised more than $330,000 for local organizations since its inception. This year’s beneficiaries are the ESU Special Education Event, Shiloh Home for Hope, North Lyon County Veterans Memorial, What’s in Outdoors Fund, USD 252 Early Childhood, Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc., Didde Catholic Campus Center, Transitions Program, Buffy Animal Welfare Group, Hartford City Veterans Memorial, Forever Home Pet Rescue, Camp Hope and the Flint Hills Technical College Scholarship.
Overall the committee hopes to raise $23,000 for beneficiaries this year. Their next fundraising event is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for 1 p.m. on March 19 in downtown Emporia.
“We’ll be stationed down at Town Royal,” said organizer Barb Lowery, adding that the bar at 405 Commercial St. is again hosting a beer garden on parade day. The beer garden will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. March 19 - 20.
Other activities include the virtual Leprechaun Dash 5K and a pre-parade art activity at the Emporia Arts Center. For more information about any of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee events and activities, find them on Facebook at fb.com/emporiastpatricksdaycommittee.
