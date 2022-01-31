The Emporia Gazette
The Burlingame girls won their first-ever Lyon County League Tournament while the Olpe boys won their ninth as the tournament wrapped up its 101st edition Saturday night.
Burlingame upset previously undefeated Lebo 49-40 to win the title.
The Bearcats jumped out to an early advantage in the game, leading by as many as seven in the first quarter before ending the period up 11-6. The Wolves cut the lead to 13-12 three minutes into the second quarter and eventually took a 22-21 lead with under a minute to go in the first half.
However, Burlingame hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to go into the locker rooms up 24-22.
Lebo tied the game at 24-24 early in the third and pulled ahead 27-26 after three minutes.
The Bearcats went on an 8-0 run to go up 34-27 with a couple minutes left in the third quarter and never looked back.
Daelyn Winters and Kaylin Noonan both scored 16 for Burlingame while Gracie Simmons added nine.
Brooklyn Jones led Lebo with 10 points. Audrey Peek had nine and Allie Moore had seven.
In the boys championship, Olpe handled Madison 49-35 to win its first LCL title since 2015.
The game was close through the first period as the Bulldogs used a 4-0 run to take a 7-6 lead just over three minutes into the game. However, the Eagles closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 14-9 lead, which it would never surrender.
By halftime, Olpe led 30-16. Madison would bring the lead down below double digits in the fourth quarter but could get no closer than eight.
Damon Redeker scored 20 points for the Eagles and Derek Hoelting had 17.
Braden Foltz led the Bulldogs with 11 while Drew Stutesman had nine and Trace Dannels had eight.
CONSOLATION GAMES
On the girls side, Madison took third place by beating Olpe 46-38. Meanwhile, Hartford defeated Waverly 37-27 in the fifth-place game and Southern Coffey County knocked off Marais des Cygnes Valley 46-40 for seventh place.
Burlingame finished third in the boys bracket with a 45-43 win over Lebo. Waverly took fifth with a 67-44 victory against Marais des Cygnes Valley. Hartford beat Southern Coffey County 44-43 for seventh.
