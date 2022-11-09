Two of the top girls golfers in Emporia High School history officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college on Wednesday afternoon.
Avary Eckert will play at Missouri Southern State University while Olivia Eckert will continue her career at Iowa Central Community College next year.
“It’s pretty hard to think about the fact that they’re going to be gone and off on their own,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “But the good news is they’ll be playing golf and the schools they’ll be going to are good institutions. I think they’re going to have a really good experience so that makes me feel better not only as the golf coach but as dad as well.”
Avary Eckert was looking for a school that was pretty close to home and has a good criminal justice program. She was able to find that with Missouri Southern.
“One of the factors for me was distance because I don’t like to travel very far,” Avary Eckert said. “But they have a very good program and I hope to go in and help in any way that I can. I enjoy good competition and they are very competitive, so I am glad I had the opportunity to sign there.”
For Olivia Eckert, she wanted the opportunity to participate in both band and golf at a school that offered graphic design. Iowa Central checked all three boxes.
“My big stipulation was that I wanted to participate in both band and golf, and Iowa Central allowed me to do that,” Olivia Eckert said.
Both girls also discussed their impressions of their visits to campus.
“I visited in the summer and I really enjoyed the layout of the campus,” Avary Eckert said about Missouri Western. “The way it’s designed, the housing is in one area and the academic buildings are in another, and I liked that.”
“It felt really homey,” Olivia Eckert added about Iowa Central. “The address to the school is One Triton Circle and the school is built in a circle which is really nice because it feels enclosed like a family. The school size is also similar to Emporia High, so there was a familiarity in that aspect and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Coach and dad is happy with the fit for both girls, both athletically and academically.
“Academically, both of those schools are really good fits for both of them,” Rick Eckert said. “I told them golf is great and that’ll help pay the bills, but the bottom line is they are student-athletes and they understand that. But I’m happy with the fit academically for both of them.”
This puts a cap on the careers of two of the best girls golfers Emporia High has ever had, and it’s hard to write a better ending to the story.
“They’ve had a fantastic senior season,” Rick Eckert said. “It was nice with the accolades that have been coming in their direction and now to see some family and friends come in to celebrate, this is a great way to end. Now, they are officially on their way to the next level. That’s what they were wanting, and they have accomplished it with their hard work.”
