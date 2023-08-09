Samuel Garcia was sentenced to just over 51 years in prison in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila.
Judge Jeff Larson handed down the sentence Wednesday afternoon at the Lyon County District Court, after denying a departure request to serve less time as part of Garcia’s plea agreement.
Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder in the second degree and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, however, under a plea agreement, the State had agreed to not ask for more than 360 months. According to prosecutor Amy Aranda, the agreement was made due to the fact that Garcia was charged with another crime following the murder, which meant his current criminal classification held higher charges than when the murder was committed.
While Garcia’s attorney Mark Schoenhofer argued that Garcia’s sentence should be shortened to 20 years — based on his acceptance of responsibility, age at the time of the murder, the lack of expense that would have been accrued by a jury trial had he not entered a plea, the fact that Garcia was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder, other defendants in the case have been handed down much shorter sentences and the good standing of his family in the community — Larson stated that many of the conditions for departure were not substantial.
Instead, Larson said, Garcia showed little to no remorse during court proceedings — including filing a plea of no contest instead of guilty and refusing to acknowledge the court to offer an apology during his sentencing. Additionally, while Garcia was under the influence at the time of the murder, the crime was planned. The murder was also committed before Garcia was found guilty of kidnapping, which means his criminal classification would have been higher had the murder been prosecuted shortly after it occurred. Lastly, Larson said, Garcia should receive a longer sentence than the other defendants in the case, as the murder was his plan and something he led the other five men into.
Prior to the sentencing, the court heard statements from both the Avila and Garcia families, including Avila’s parents and sisters and Garcia’s sister.
“This trauma has taken a toll on us physically and psychologically, especially now that we know the details of our son’s murder,” Aranda read from a statement by Avila’s mother and father. “Every day is torture, knowing what he went through on his final day. Sammy premeditated this murder. His intention was to make sure Jesus died in the end. By planning this murder, Sammy manipulated the other codependents into helping him execute this plan.”
Garcia’s sister asked the court to be lenient, stating that to sentence Garcia to prison was to sentence the whole family as well.
“I want to offer the Avilas our deepest condolences. I can tell you that this situation is not one in which either of our families will be content, nor find peace with the outcome,” she said. “Both of our families have each lost a son, regardless of the details of the situation or the facts of what happened that day, you have lost your son and we will lose Sammy for the time he is in prison.”
Avila’s sisters shared their struggles with mental and physical health and maintaining relationships following their brother’s death, as well as their wishes to see him one last time.
“I was given years of torture. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t breathe. I would have panic attacks and multiple ER visits, especially after every court case,” his older sister shared. “I got to see how his family got to walk around with the opportunity to see him and talk to him on the phone. How they were able to have a family while I struggled to have mine.”
In total, Larson sentenced Garcia to 620 months for second-degree murder, 117 months for conspiracy to first-degree murder and 32 months for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The sentences are set to run concurrently, though will begin after Garcia finishes his current sentence from his previous kidnapping case.
Additionally, Garcia is required to pay $20,163.84 in restitution as well as various court costs, can earn 15% good time credit towards the service of his sentence, can no longer possess a firearm and will be required to register as an offender for 15 years after his release.
Garcia cannot appeal his sentence as a condition of his plea agreement.
