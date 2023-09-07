The Emporia State football team is looking to do something tonight they haven’t done since 1994: win against Northwest Missouri.
The Hornets, ranked No. 18 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, moved up one spot after defeating Lincoln in last week’s home opener, 56-10. Northwest Missouri enters this week at No. 5 after downing Missouri Southern.
While the Hornets have moved on, everyone remembers how last year’s game between these two teams ended. With a likely postseason spot on the line, the Hornets fell 27-21 and had the ball at the two-yard-line with a chance to win the game, but could not score.
“It was a tough loss,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “I remember how our guys felt after that game and they know what’s in front of them. But what happened last year has no bearing on the result for this year.”
Quarterback Braden Gleason is coming off an MIAA Offensive Player of the Week performance after throwing 442 yards with five touchdowns. He knows the team will have to play at another level if it is going to come out on top.
“They’re still a good Northwest defense,” Gleason said. “They’re always sound defensively and guys are always in position to make plays for them. We just need to execute our offense at a high level.”
Four of those five touchdowns last week went to Tyler Kahmann, who noted the Hornet offense is going to have to match the physicality of the Bearcat defense.
“We’re going to have to be physical,” Kahmann said. “They’re very hands-on, especially with their linebackers. Those guys really want to disrupt your routes and your timing, so we’re going to have to be patient at the line (of scrimmage) and just be on the same page as an offense.”
Defensive back Montrell Wilson feels the Emporia defense is going to need to stay disciplined in order to contain the Bearcat offense.
“We just need to be disciplined,” WIlson said. “It just takes a few big plays for them to get going offensively and it’s hard to stop them once they do. So, we just want to stay disciplined on every down and not make any mistakes.”
While Higgins feels every game is the most important game because it’s the next one, he knows he’s going to learn a lot about where his team is at this point in the season.
“Whether we win or lose, this game is not going to define us,” Higgins said. “It’s a big game because it’s the next game, but we understand the stage is bigger. There’s two ranked teams going at it.
“I’m pleased with how we played last week, but I think everybody knows that we’re going to need to play a lot better than we did last week. So, We’re going to find out a lot about where we’re at.”
