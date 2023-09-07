Tyler Kahmann

Emporia State’s Tyler Kahmann

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State football team is looking to do something tonight they haven’t done since 1994: win against Northwest Missouri.

The Hornets, ranked No. 18 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, moved up one spot after defeating Lincoln in last week’s home opener, 56-10. Northwest Missouri enters this week at No. 5 after downing Missouri Southern.

