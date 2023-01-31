Friday evening marked the first year of an annual award celebrating the contributions of community partners to Flint Hills Technical College.
The inaugural Prairie Fire Award ceremony honored Simmons Pet Food for their continued investments and partnership with the college.
FHTC Vice President of Advancement Mike Crouch said Simmons has been an outstanding partner to FHTC for many years.
“They have obviously financially supported the college in many of our initiatives; they’ve had a large number of employees that have served on the board of trustees, the Foundation board of directors, served on program advisory committees, some employees have served as adjunct instructors in the past [and] they have a large number of employees that are alumni of the college that they’ve hired directly out of our programs,” Crouch said. “One of their senior leadership members was awarded the distinguished alumni award last year. So they’ve really been an integral part of what FHTC is all about.”
Crouch said the idea behind the award was to recognize community partners, whether businesses, groups or individuals, who have shown an affinity for the college and supported its mission.
“Not only through financial commitment but also just their involvement with the college whether it be volunteerism, things that they’ve done to help support the mission of the college and help students,” Crouch said. “It’s really meant to be an all-encompassing award to recognize folks that have played an important role in the college.
“We want to recognize overall support for the institution and for our students and our programming and that those various areas of support are impactful for our students,” he added. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on here at FHTC is that our programs provide real-world learning opportunities for our students so when they leave us, they have some understanding of what to expect when moving into industry. Having partnerships like Simmons Pet Food allows us to do that, allows us to share and educate those students on what those real-world experiences are going to be like.”
The award, known as the Prairie Fire Award, got its name in homage to the Flint Hills.
“We wanted to tie it to the Flint Hills and the Wranglers and kind of our region and so we started thinking about something that we could do and being an early spring award, when many people are going to start burning prairie here soon, which is part of the culture in this area, it just kind of all came together to be something that seem to fit well,” Crouch said.
Crouch said FHTC expects to award the Prairie Fire Award annually in February.
“Obviously this award is in its infancy and so we hope that this recognition grows over time, but we’re tremendously excited to be able to recognize Simmons Pet Food as the first recipient of this, and they’re certainly very deserving.”
