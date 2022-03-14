The Lyon County League has announced its all-league teams for boys and girls basketball.
All eight LCL teams are represented on the league honors lists.
The Lebo girls finished first in the LCL with a 22-2 overall record and a 7-0 mark in league play, although the Wolves fell to Burlingame in the LCL tournament championship game.
The Olpe boys won the LCL regular-season championship and tournament as well as the 1A Division I state title with a 25-1 overall record and a 7-0 record in the league.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Kiernan Breshears, senior, Hartford
Brooklyn Jones, junior, Lebo
Yolaine Luthi, junior, Madison
Kaylin Noonan, sophomore, Burlingame
Audrey Peek, sophomore, Lebo
Daelyn Winters, senior, Burlingame
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Saige Hadley, freshman, Lebo
Ali Moore, senior, Lebo
Abby Peek, senior, Lebo
Jalynn Weakly, freshman, Madison
Josie Weers, junior, Southern Coffey County
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Makenna Broyles, junior, Olpe
Regan Darbyshire, senior, Hartford
Kenna Masters, senior, Burlingame
Chloe Meehan, senior, Waverly
Kadey Robert, sophomore, Olpe
Josie Romig, senior, Waverly
Gracie Simmons, junior, Burlingame
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Landon Grimmett, junior, Lebo
Derek Hoelting, senior, Olpe
Trever Quaney, senior, Burlingame,
Damon Redeker, senior, Olpe
Drew Stutesman, senior, Madison
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Truman Bailey, junior, Olpe
Lane Barley, senior, Waverly
Trace Dannels, senior, Madison
Damian Foster, senior, Waverly
Wade Gleue, senior Southern Coffey County
Cole Lacey, senior, Marais des Cynges Valley
Lance Noonan, senior, Burlingame
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Braden Foltz, senior, Madison
Grayson Shoemaker, sophomore, Lebo
Ali Smith, junior, Hartford
