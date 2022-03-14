DSC_0411.JPG

The Lyon County League has announced its all-league teams for boys and girls basketball.

All eight LCL teams are represented on the league honors lists.

The Lebo girls finished first in the LCL with a 22-2 overall record and a 7-0 mark in league play, although the Wolves fell to Burlingame in the LCL tournament championship game.

The Olpe boys won the LCL regular-season championship and tournament as well as the 1A Division I state title with a 25-1 overall record and a 7-0 record in the league.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Kiernan Breshears, senior, Hartford

Brooklyn Jones, junior, Lebo

Yolaine Luthi, junior, Madison

Kaylin Noonan, sophomore, Burlingame

Audrey Peek, sophomore, Lebo

Daelyn Winters, senior, Burlingame

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Saige Hadley, freshman, Lebo

Ali Moore, senior, Lebo

Abby Peek, senior, Lebo

Jalynn Weakly, freshman, Madison

Josie Weers, junior, Southern Coffey County

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

Makenna Broyles, junior, Olpe

Regan Darbyshire, senior, Hartford

Kenna Masters, senior, Burlingame

Chloe Meehan, senior, Waverly

Kadey Robert, sophomore, Olpe

Josie Romig, senior, Waverly

Gracie Simmons, junior, Burlingame

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Landon Grimmett, junior, Lebo

Derek Hoelting, senior, Olpe

Trever Quaney, senior, Burlingame,

Damon Redeker, senior, Olpe

Drew Stutesman, senior, Madison

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Truman Bailey, junior, Olpe

Lane Barley, senior, Waverly

Trace Dannels, senior, Madison

Damian Foster, senior, Waverly

Wade Gleue, senior Southern Coffey County

Cole Lacey, senior, Marais des Cynges Valley

Lance Noonan, senior, Burlingame

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Braden Foltz, senior, Madison

Grayson Shoemaker, sophomore, Lebo

Ali Smith, junior, Hartford

