After eight straight road games to begin the season, the Emporia State women’s basketball team won its first game at White Auditorium, 64-56, on Saturday night in front of 1,863 fans.
“I thought our crowd was great,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It was great to be back here and I think that’s the number one thing for us. It was nice to be back here at White and play in front of our home crowd.
Emporia State trailed for just 25 seconds when it was down 3-2 early on. The Lady Hornets then went on a 10-0 run to take a 12-3 lead, taking a lead they would not relinquish. Emporia State outscored the Lady Bearcats 16-8 in the first quarter and 13-12 in the second to take a 29-20 lead into the half.
Emporia State outscored Northwest in all but the fourth quarter, where the Lady Bearcats embarked on a 22-19 run. Wynn noted the team wasn’t as disciplined on the defensive side of the ball over the final 10 minutes.
“I thought we were pretty sound defensively for the majority of the game,” Wynn said. “We just weren’t as disciplined in the fourth quarter and we let them get some open looks from three that we just weren’t communicating enough to be able to see where people were. But all in all, I thought we did a pretty good job making it difficult for them to be able to find good opportunities for most of the game.”
Emporia State had 24 points off turnovers and outscored Northwest in the paint, 32-6.
TreZure Jobe led Emporia State with 23 points, with 10 of those coming from the free throw line.
“Just getting downhill,” Jobe said when asked what was working offensively. “Coach told us they were a very sound team defensively and at some point, all defenses can break down so you just need to take advantage when that happens.”
Jobe also had five steals on the night, and she takes pride in playing well on the defensive end.
“Just active hands and controlling what I can control,” Jobe said. “I can’t control knocking down shots all the time, but I can control my effort on the defensive end and that’s our identity as a team.”
Getting back at home heading into the Christmas break was much needed for an Emporia State team looking for some energy.
“We’ve been on the road so long, I think it was just like an infusion of adrenaline,” Wynn said. “Our players have physically been going at this since August and now they see Christmas break right around the corner. After eight road games, we needed something to get us some energy before the break and it worked out that we were able to play at home because our crowd is where we’re going to get our energy from.”
Emporia State (8-1, 4-0 MIAA) will have one more game before the break against Missouri Western at White Auditorium on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.