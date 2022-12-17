TreZure Jobe

TreZure Jobe led Emporia State with 23 points in its home-opening win over Northwest Missouri on Saturday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

After eight straight road games to begin the season, the Emporia State women’s basketball team won its first game at White Auditorium, 64-56, on Saturday night in front of 1,863 fans.

“I thought our crowd was great,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It was great to be back here and I think that’s the number one thing for us. It was nice to be back here at White and play in front of our home crowd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.