Emporia State heads back out on the road for the fourth time in six games as it takes on Central Missouri on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-2) are coming off a 35-30 victory against Turnpike Tussle rival Washburn last week, a win that broke a two-game losing streak.
Despite being outgained 519-292, Emporia State took advantage of five Ichabod turnovers to pull out the win on a rainy day at Welch Stadium.
Despite a season-low 183 passing yards, quarterback Braden Gleason is second in the MIAA in passing yards with 1,445 and is tied for first with 15 passing TDs. He’s also third in the country in completions.
The Mules (1-4) enter the game after picking up their first win of the season against Northeastern State 41-10 last Saturday. While they were ranked in the top 25 to start the season, their first four games were a harrowing stretch against Pittsburg State, Washburn, Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Central Missouri won this game 34-27 last time out in 2019. The Mules also lead the all-time series 41-20-4, although the Hornets have won three of the last five meetings.
Emporia State and Central Missouri kick off from Walton Stadium in Warrensburg, Mo., at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.