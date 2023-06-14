Flames reached out to meet strands of red, white and blue fabric as the Emporia American Legion held a flag retirement ceremony Wednesday evening in observation of Flag Day.
"We hope you've had a great day today, celebrating our American flag," said Post Commander Clay Childs.
While Post No. 5 had collected more than 1,000 flags for retirement over the past year, just one was selected for the ceremony due to safety concerns. Childs explained the one flag was representative of every flag ready for retirement.
According to U.S. Flag Code, when the American flag becomes worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it should be "retired." The traditional method of retirement is to incinerate the flag.
Childs said the flag code was drafted in 1923, and that code is still in use today.
To honor this tradition, members of the Legion Color Guard cut the field of blue stars from the 13 red and white stripes. Each stripe was placed into the fire individually by veterans and civilians, each representing the first 13 states to join the union.
Childs, quoting Teddy Roosevelt Jr., who founded the American Legion, said that the country would fail when people stopped respecting its flag.
"Ladies and gentleman, it is up to us to ensure that that ideal of which Roosevelt spoke, not only succeeds but flies as high as the flag it self," Childs said. "Now more than ever we need the flag to symbolize our unity as Americans."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.