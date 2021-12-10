An attempt to turn around in the middle of the Kansas Turnpike led to a collision early Friday, which injured two Emporians.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports it happened as Alejandro Lopez, 75, was heading south around 2:40 a.m.
About seven miles south of the Emporia interchange, he reportedly tried to switch directions by using a gap in the barrier wall. But a box truck “T-boned,” him, the report said.
Lopez and passenger Thanh Do, 76, were taken to Newman Regional Health. The KHP considers their injuries minor.
Truck driver Mohammed Ajboree, 41, of Wichita did not appear to be injured, the report said.
The median barriers were built so these kinds of crashes do not happen.
“The median barrier is a very important safety feature that helps prevent crossover, head-on collisions,” the turnpike website says.
