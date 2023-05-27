Emporia State saw all of their competitors come home with a top-ten finish on the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Megan McManis placed tenth in the women's pole vault in the first competition of the day, Brooks Lowe finished ninth in the men's javelin and Travis Morrison finished the day with an All-American eighth place finish in the men's shot put.
Morrison's first throw was 16.39m (53-9.25) and he came back with a 16.99m (55-9) on his second throw but was in 12th place heading into the final throw of the prelims. On his last throw, he got off a toss of 17.49m (57-4.75) to move into eighth place. He would foul on his final three throws of the finals but was able to hang on for an eighth-place finish and his second All-American award.
In a competition that saw the top five finishers throw over 70 meters, Lowe was able to place ninth and be the only freshman to make the finals. His best throw was his first as he went 64.79m (212-6) to be in sixth after the first throw of the second heat. He would drop to ninth after the second round when he threw 61.31m (201-1) before going 62.30m (204-5) in the third round. His first throw of finals went 57.56 (188-10) before recording a 60.89m (199-9) in the fifth round and a 61.71m (202-5) on his final throw.
McManis cleared the same height as the fifth-place finisher but placed tenth based on misses. She cleared the opening height of 3.70m (12-1.50) on her first attempt and then went over 3.85m (12-7.50) on her second attempt. After misses on her first two attempts at 4.00m (13-1.50), she made it on her third attempt to place in the top ten. She missed on three attempts at 4.10m (13-5.25) in what would have been an Emporia State school record.
On Thursday Alyssa Conway finished eighth in the women's hammer.
The Hornet men scored at the National Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2019. Emporia State has had either the men or women score in every NCAA Outdoor Championship meet since 1994, a span of 28 straight meets. This was the first year since 2014 that both the men's and women's teams have scored at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
10 Megan McManis 4.00m (13-1.50)
9 Brooks Lowe 64.79m (212-6)
8 Travis Morrison 17.49m (57-4.75)
