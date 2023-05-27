Travis Morrison

Emporia State's Travis Morrison earned All-American honors in the men's shot put on Saturday.

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

Emporia State saw all of their competitors come home with a top-ten finish on the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Megan McManis placed tenth in the women's pole vault in the first competition of the day, Brooks Lowe finished ninth in the men's javelin and Travis Morrison finished the day with an All-American eighth place finish in the men's shot put.

